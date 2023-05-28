Brandan Scott is the lead vocalist and rhythm guitar for Audioburn, he also writes many of the band’s lyrics.

Audioburn is a modern hard rock band from Selinsgrove who brings driving guitars, slamming drums, and relatable lyrics. Catch their music on 979X’s Locals Only on Sundays from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

They feel what sets them apart from other bands is their original in-your-face hard rock songs. The collaboration between all four members of Audioburn is what allows their songs to do all the talking. Brandan Scott writes the core of the songs, but everyone is a master of their craft and adds their input.

The band officially formed in late 2022 when Lead Vocalist and Rhythm Guitarist, Brandan Scott got in touch with Luke Shellenberger about new songs he wanted to record at Shellenberger’s Blackberry Alley Studio in Selinsgrove. Scott and Shellenberger’s first collaboration became their first track under the Audioburn name. That song, “Every Now & Then,” is available for listening on every major streaming platform.

After that, Scott invited Shellenberger to play the drums with him moving forward, and when they recorded their next song, “Pieces,” they decided it was time to put together a full performance-ready band. They recruited Dale Sheaffer to drum, Shellenberger moved to lead guitar, and they added Mike Morgan on bass. And thus, Audioburn was born.

All members of Audioburn live within 15 minutes of each other and have been a part of the same local music scene since the early 2000s. Three out of four members are from Selinsgrove. They’ve all known each other since their teen years but never played in bands together until now. Members of Audioburn have shared the stage with such bands as Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace, Skillet, Trapt, Bon Jovi, and Chevelle.

Their upcoming single, “Chaos” will officially hit streaming platforms within the next few weeks with the lyric video out now. The track gives that in-your-face hard rock you can expect from Audioburn, including nasty riffs, melodic vocals, and of course, an excellent breakdown.

“Chaos is completely transparent. No one is getting out of here alive, I wrote the song around that lyric. We are all ticking time bombs, which is my twist on life,” said Brandan Scott.

Audioburn has a few other new songs currently in the works. Next up will be “Dead Inside. Scott told The Weekender, “Once we have it complete, we will send it to Atrium Audio in Lititz, PA (who are incredible) to be mixed and mastered. Dead Inside will be the first track we shoot an actual video for. So, look for that in the upcoming months!”

This Selinsgrove rock band is focused on producing new tracks, playing more live shows, and getting their big brand new name in hard rock out there. Audioburn also branches out of the Central Pennsylvania area and travels to surrounding states like Maryland, Delaware, and New Jersey for shows. In fact, they recently played with Trapt in Delaware.

Brandan Scott said there’s nothing like the live experience the ultimate rush of playing on stage, but the lyrics are most important to him. Scott says he tries to write about real issues people can relate to; some that are very personal to him, current events, and other things happening in today’s world.

“Writing music for is so satisfying. It can be frustrating for sure but the satisfaction far outweighs the frustration. The feeling of a good song coming together is just an incredible accomplishment to me. Once I have something good enough to bring to the band, they then take it to the next level. The collaboration of different influences is key to songwriting,” said Scott.

“We want people to remember the songs after the first listen,” said Scott.

And that’s just what Audioburn has set out to do in 2023. They’re creating heart-stopping original hard rock music and looking forward to getting them out there for all to hear.

Add this Central PA-made hard rock band to your playlists on Spotify or give them a shout-out on Facebook! You can download “Every Now & Then” and “Pieces” on all major platforms, and hear Audioburn’s latest music on Sundays with Lazy E on 979X’s “Locals Only” show.