Eternal Frequency is a commanding modern rock band founded in the Lancaster area five years ago by frontwoman, Emelle Eternal and guitarist, A.J. Lopez.

Eternal Frequency started working on their first EP around 2019 when Justin Walters joined to become the lead guitarist and primary songwriter. Ryan Seritti also just joined as full-time drummer and Tyler Travis was added to the lineup as bass player. Each member of Eternal Frequency is from all over Pennsylvania, but they’ve all been a part of the same music scene over the years.

Now, they’re making their mark together in that metal scene. Eternal Frequency were voted “Best New Band” for the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall Of Fame in 2019 and ever since, the band continues climbing charts. The band’s booked major festivals and played alongside industry names like Korn, Shinedown, Five Finger Death Punch and Motionless in White.

Eternal Frequency grows their fanbase year after year by consistently putting out volume-all-the-way-up tunes, with 2023 already gearing up to be one of their best yet. They experiment among hardrock, metal, industrial, and other genres and influences to deliver a powerful standalone song each and every time.

One of their latest singles, “Running From Ghosts,” has reached rock radio and streaming listeners all over the United States since its release in March. Emelle Eternal says it’s the most personal song she’s ever written. She made sure to leave it all on the track.

“I really put myself out there lyrically and melodically, expressing every single emotion I’ve ever felt, and it was incredibly cathartic. The song is about a strained relationship with my father (or should I say, lack thereof) after my mother tragically passed away. He didn’t take the time to heal and seek comfort in his family, but went on to start a brand new life and pushed me to the curb,” explained Emelle Eternal. “But I take solace in knowing that none of it was my fault and the ball is in his court if he ever wishes to apologize and reconnect. When you listen to “Running From Ghosts” you will get the gist of what happened. You can feel the raw emotion, there’s no escaping it.”

In addition to dropping bangers left and left, Eternal Frequency has a number of show and festival performances booked for the summer, including one of their biggest appearances to date at Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, Virginia set for September 7 to 10.

As a longtime female metalhead myself, I was personally stoked to finally interview a Pennsylvania-made female-fronted band in the modern rock scene. With bands like Spiritbox and Halestorm leading the hardrock genre in recent years, it’s safe to say we can place Eternal Frequency right alongside them. Emelle Eternal is the future of metalcore we deserve.

“Being a female lead singer and being able to stand apart from your peers is important,” said Emelle Eternal. “There has been such an influx in bands just recently, but writing the right music and creating an individuality about yourself is what matters most.”

“It’s about the music and being an icon for Eternal Frequency. I want to inspire women and all people as a strong, female-fronted vocalist with a good head on my shoulders and let my talent speak for itself,” said Emelle. “You can wear sexy outfits onstage and in photoshoots if that’s what make you happy, but don’t let that be the driving force of your band. —Be yourself, be real, be authentic and the right people will be drawn to you.”

Eternal Frequency is constantly creating. They say it’s because they live and breathe what they do. They’ve already got songs in their arsenal and new music is coming soon, some that may even big a little bit outside the box of what they usually produce. But no matter what, they promise — it’s all EF, all the time.

“Not only is it healing for me to get it all out there for the world to hear and performing on stage is where I’m most comfortable, but if I help at least one person get through any degree of pain they are dealing with, then I’m doing my job correctly. Eternal Frequency is meant to be a symbol of hope for our listeners,” said Emelle Eternal. “It’s not about fame and fortune. It’s never, ever about that.”

Emelle Eternal hopes to use this project to give back and reach out to others that need it most. This modern rock band writes what they feel, gives it their all on stage, and adores the fans that support them.

Listen to Eternal Frequency on all major streaming platforms and follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.