Locals Only: Bleeding Sun brings a new origin story to hard rock and alt-metal

Bleeding Sun has a different “how-we-met” story than most rock bands you know. Each member was a standalone music-lover and long-time musician when they serendipitously found each other online and formed a band. Hear them on 979X’s “Locals Only” show on Sundays at 7:00 p.m.

Gabriel Metzger (Lead Guitarist & Vocalist), Brett Dallman (Lead Vocalist & Guitar), and Ken Real (Drummer & Vocalist) all actually met on Clint Lowery of Sevendust’s Patreon group. They started sending demos back and forth then one thing led to another…and the three began writing songs together in the Fall of 2021.

Even though they all live in different parts of the country, they sure make it happen.

All three members of Bleeding Sun got together in person to write and record in Lawrence, KS in January of 2022. When they did, they converted Dallman’s two-car garage into a studio and, during a 1-week session, recorded all the music they’ve released so far.

Symbolically, a bleeding sun represents the end of the world. The fabled Blood Sun is a precursor to the final battle of Armageddon, which is really the perfect aesthetic for the band’s quintessential metal/rock feel.

Bleeding Sun exhibits a modern combination of alternative metal and hard rock. They incorporate elements and inspiration from their favorite artist influences like Breaking Benjamin, Alice in Chains, and of course, the reason they met, Sevendust. They combine all their best strengths and favorite sounds to create a finished product that’s true to them.

Their latest single, “Heavy” just dropped this week with a lyric music video. The members of Bleeding Sun say it’s one of their favorite releases to date.“There’s a driving main riff on that song with a lot of cool transitions in and out of the chorus and verses. Makes you want to headbang a little bit,” said lead vocalist, Brett Dallman.

If that’s not enough to get you pumped about Bleeding Sun, you should know that this trio produces and manages everything themselves. They push themselves to ensure every song measures up to anything you’d hear on the radio.

“We want it to sound right and feel right for the listener. We really focus on layering vocals and harmonies. We want the song to carry a strong message and a hook that will pull the listener in,” said Dallman.

Bleeding Sun pulls inspiration from everyday life to write their original music but they don’t get too caught up in the details.

“We’ve all gone through the good and the bad in life so we try to write about stuff people can relate to,” said Dallman. “I’m not usually one to write directly to the point. I couldn’t write a country song about my dog dying or whatever, I’m not that frank when it comes to lyrics. I write about a general theme and the listener can pull from it and apply their own interpretation. Their own life experiences should be relatable to what we sing about. in one way or another.”

Although Bleeding Sun’s members have gone through their own life challenges, they recognize…we all have. That’s why they bring nothing but big energy to every track.

Ken Real, drummer of the Bleeding Sun, has actually fought off cancer more than once! Even though there’s now hardware reinforcing his right leg, Real doesn’t let that hold back his love for playing music. Despite setbacks, he continues to defy expectations and absolutely CRUSH IT on drums.

Bleeding Sun will continue releasing music throughout 2023. The band told The Weekender exclusively that their first album is scheduled to debut in late summer, so mark your calendars and follow along with them for all the updates!

Metzger, Dallman, and Real are getting together in Chicago at the beginning of March to starting writing their sophomore album. Support this self-made band by subscribing to them on social media and checking out their headbang-able jams.

Bleeding Sun currently has eight songs available on all listening platforms. Catch their latest music right on our favorite rock radio station, 979X, when their song hits the air on “Locals Only” with Lazy E on Sunday, March 5.

Written By: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com