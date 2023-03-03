Sam’s Oscar Outlook: Best Supporting Actress

Finally, we have reached the awards where most people will recognize a few of the names in contention. While a few breakout performers are amongst this year’s best supporting actress nominees, we also have bonafide legends who could walk away with gold. This race is coming down to the wire, with multiple career narratives crashing in on each other. Chaos will reign.

One of the veteran actresses who are in the winning conversation is Jamie Lee Curtis, who just recently won a Screen Actors Guild award for her role in “Everything Everywhere All At Once.” Curtis has been campaigning hard, even by Academy Award standards. Nobody more outwardly wants this win than she does, and momentum has been building around her since the SAG victory. Her aggressive campaigning style may turn off some voters, but such tactics have worked in the past.

Curtis’ “Everything Everywhere All At Once” co-star, Stephanie Hsu, was also nominated. She gave my favorite performance of the year, mixing comedic and dramatic chops to create a dynamic dual role. Hopefully the industry recognizes her talent and we see a lot more of her as the years go by. In terms of awards betting, she and Curtis may split votes, damaging both of their chances to win. Still, the film is so strong overall and this race is so tight that neither “Everything Everywhere” actress can be completely discounted.

Just like Jamie Lee, Angela Bassett has seen an immense amount of support for those looking to honor an Oscar-less legend of the screen. She’s nominated for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” making her the first actor or actress ever nominated for their role in a Marvel film. Her screen time in the picture is low, but she undeniably makes an impact with her power and presence. After so many awesome roles over the years, it feels slightly strange that she might win an Oscar for this one. That being said, it wouldn’t be totally undeserved.

Kerry Condon has been quietly building support for her role in “The Banshees of Inisherin” as the quick-witted and perpetually bothered Siobhán. This is definitely an Oscar-worthy performance, and I’m not the only one who thinks so. The BAFTA awards, one of the most important Oscar precursors, chose Condon over Jamie Lee Curtis and Angela Bassett. I think she is better than both, and I’m otherwise pretty agnostic on “Banshees.”

I also really like the nomination for Hong Chau in “The Whale.” This is an actress who always delivers a strong performance and has been in the Oscar conversation in the past. Despite her growing amount of good work in film and television, this is Hong Chau’s first nomination. She plays opposite a very popular Brendan Fraser performance and holds her own. In fact, she upstages him at certain points. It’s a complicated role played by an actress at the top of her game.

I’m very curious to see how this race shakes out. It can go a number of ways, all of which will break conventional wisdom and Oscar statistics. My personal preference and vote would reflect a win for Hsu, but it’s difficult to ignore Curtis, Bassett and Condon’s successes at other award shows. And how does Hong Chau figure into things? We have more questions than answers at this point.

