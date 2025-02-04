HONESDALE — More than five million cars drive past the Great Wall of Honesdale (GWH) each year and now it’s seeking submissions from artists of all mediums!

“The Wall” is a physical display of 12 large-scale vinyl reproductions of horizontal artwork. This exhibit is a public art project of the Wayne County Arts Alliance (WCAA) and a high-visibility opportunity for artists from around the world to showcase their work.

The work of each selected artist is printed on an individual 11 x 17 foot vinyl panel. Chosen artwork is also displayed virtually as a permanent feature on the Great Wall of Honesdale’s website, which includes links to artist websites and/or social media account(s).

The twelve panels of newly selected artwork will be unveiled in June 2025. There is no charge to selected entrants for reproduction/hanging/supplies related to the exhibit.

The theme for the Great Wall of Honesdale is “Connection.” All interpretations are encouraged. Ask yourself, what does “connection” mean to you?

“Connection” Theme Definitions:

The state of being related to someone or something else; connection between, or to make a connection

The act of joining or the state of being joined to something else, or the part or process that makes this possible

A feeling that you understand, like, and are interested in someone or something

The Great Wall of Honesdale is a public art project of the Wayne County Arts Alliance, and is generously sponsored by businesses, organizations, and individual supporters. The Great Wall of Honesdale is located at the intersection of 4th Street and Main Street in the town of Honesdale.

ENTRY REQUIREMENTS:

SUBMISSION: All GWH entries MUST be submitted through the CaFE portal: https://artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=14772.

Entrants must first register with CaFE at: https://artist.callforentry.org/register.php. There is no charge to register.

ART: Entrants may submit up to three .jpeg images for consideration through CaFE. Images must be at least 1,200 pixels on the longest side. Each file can be up to 5MB.

CRITERIA: GWH selections must be HORIZONTAL (wider than high). Jurying is based on artistic quality, interpretation of the theme, and graphic strength. GWH is most often viewed from a distance, so strong graphic interest is important to be effective. All submissions must allow for minimal cropping, only as needed during the reproduction process.

ENTRY FEE(S)/CHARGES: The cost is $30 for up to three entries. Selected artists will NOT pay for art reproduction and display on GWH, or for online promotion of work. Upon completion of the exhibit, artists may keep their own GWH panel, free of charge (must pay applicable shipping or arrange local pickup). Unclaimed panels become the sole property of WCAA.

STUDENT ENTRIES: In an effort to promote the visual arts and encourage future artists, one of the 12 panels on exhibit annually is reserved for a student entrant. Student entrants will be asked for additional information as a part of the CaFE submission process to identify educational level and institution. Student credentials will be validated as a part of the selection process.

ENTRY DATES: Artist call for submission officially opened Monday, February 3. Deadline is midnight on Tuesday, March 31. Entrants selected will be notified by end of day on Monday, April 21, 2025.

ELIGIBILITY: Entrants previously selected for GWH in 2022, 2023, or 2024 are not eligible for GWH 2025. Entrants who do not adhere to the above rules will not be considered and forfeit any associated entry fees.

To learn more about current art programs, the WCAA gallery, and community outreach, or for hours of operation, please visit the Wayne County Arts Alliance website.