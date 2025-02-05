SCRANTON — Parlor Beverages presents Filter at The Ritz Theater on Sunday, Feb. 9, with special guests Above Snakes.

The renowned industrial rock band is rebooked and ready for Scranton after having to cancel back in September 2024 due to unforeseen circumstances. But have no fear, they’re back on the historic local theater’s entertainment lineup after promising to make it up to NEPA!

Expect to hear big hits such as “Take a Picture,” “Hey Man Nice Shot,” “Welcome to the Fold,” “Jurassitol,” and more well-known jams from the iconic American band that helped define the grungy 90s alternative rock era.

Filter formed in 1993 by influential frontman Richard Patrick and former guitarist/programmer Brian Liesegang. Patrick was inspired to start his own band after stepping away from being a touring guitarist for Nine Inch Nails. The group would put out their debut album, Short Bus, in 1995 and the rest is rock history.

In 2023, the multi-platinum group released their eighth studio album, The Algorithm. Filter is currently on a co-headlining tour with Jerry Cantrell, best known for his time with Alice in Chains, and will go on tour with Bush and Rival Sons in spring 2025. However, this stop in Scranton is a headlining show for the epic creative rock band!

This concert is open to all ages. The doors open at 6 pm. and the show begins at 7 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at www.theritztheater.com.