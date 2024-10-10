Local artist and resident of Hawley, Thomas Colbert displays his gorgeous landscape paintings at the new exhibit opening at The WCAA Gallery.

HONESDALE — Get two totally different perspectives on the world around us at the new two-person member’s exhibition featuring the beautiful works of Thomas Colbert and Burton Bulles!

The art exhibit, “Two Views” will be on display at The Wayne County Arts Alliance Gallery from October 18 through November 21. The opening Artist’s reception will be held Friday, October 18, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thomas Colbert’s collection explores plein air painted landscapes as well as his tabletop artworks, following a theme of “Life Around Me.” As a resident of Hawley, he finds inspiration in light and color that guides him as an artist.

Burton Bulles considers his landscapes to encompass Modern Realism following his theme of “Landscape and You.” As a resident of Honesdale, his artwork is as much about how a scenic landscape feels as it appears to the artist’s eye.

The WCAA Gallery, located at 959 Main Street in Honesdale, is open from Thursday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.