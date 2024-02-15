WILKES-BARRE – Four-time EMMY® winner Derek Hough announced 2024 dates for his Derek Hough Symphony of Dance Tour. The 26-city cross country tour resumes spring and stops at F.M. Kirby Center on Tuesday, April 23.

From the mind of Derek Hough, Symphony of Dance is the first-national tour for the performing dynamo in four years following the sold-out successes of Derek Hough Live: The Tour, and Move Live on Tour.

The show on the way to NEPA features high-energy choreography, stunning stage production, astounding versatility and Derek’s magnetic stage presence. Fans will journey through a fusion of dance and music, as Derek explores styles ranging from ballroom and tap to salsa and hip-hop and everything in between.

Creative team and two-time EMMY® winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez’s ‘All I Have’, Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour, GRAMMYs® creative direction), co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour.

Tickets for pre-sale is available for purchase now, with tickets for the general public going on sale Friday, February 16, at 10:00 am local at www.derekhough.com. VIP packages are also available.

Derek Hough Symphony of Dance is produced by Greg Young of Mojave Ghost, a Tony & Drama Desk Award nominated producer. He’s produced award-winning Broadway shows (Bob Fosse’s Dancin’, The Illusionists, Little Women), Las Vegas Residencies (Derek Hough No-Limit!, Donny Osmond).

Emmy-winning and New York Times Best-Selling author Derek Hough started dancing in his hometown of Salt Lake City, UT, at age 11. As a four-time Emmy Award winner and thirteen-time nominee, Hough is the most nominated choreographer in Television Academy history.

He made his feature film debut for director Duane Adler and producer Robert Cort in “Make Your Move” and had a recurring role on the ABC series, “Nashville.” In December 2016, Hough starred with Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Martin Short and Harvey Fierstein in NBC’s Hairspray Live!

In 2020, Hough joined the hit ABC series Dancing with the Stars as part of the judging. A multi-talented entertainer and the only six-time champion in franchise history, Hough had previously performed on the show as a pro-dancer. In addition, Hough starred with Jennifer Lopez and Ne-Yo at the judges table for the NBC series, World of Dance, for four seasons. In 2021, Hough launched his solo residency in the entertainment capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada.

