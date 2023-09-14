“Jesus Christ Superstar” is the first in a series of six musical productions at Scranton Cultural Center by Broadway in Scranton from Fall 2023 through Spring 2024.

SCRANTON — Tickets for Broadway in Scranton’s fall production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR go on sale Monday, September 18 beginning at 10 a.m.

Following critically-acclaimed, sold-out engagements in the UK, the reimagined 50th Anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR comes to Scranton Cultural Center on October 27 through October 29. Performance times are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets will be available in person at the Scranton Cultural Center box office, by phone at 570-344-1111, and online at BroadwayInScranton.com.

This fall musical production will be the first in a series of six shows presented by Broadway in Scranton at the Scranton Cultural Center from October 2o23 through May 2024.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is a proven musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. As demonstrated by NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, this epic work attracted over 9.6 million viewers, earned the highest ratings in its time period, and received the highest critical ranking of any live musical event on network TV.

Jack Hopewell stars as Jesus, joined by Elvie Ellis as Judas and Faith Jones as Mary. The tour also welcomes Grant Hodges as Caiphas, Nicholas Hambruch as Pilate, and Kodiak Thompson as Annas. The ensemble includes Ethan Hardy Benson, Joshua Bess, Jordan Wesley Brown, Jahlil M. Burke, Cooper Clack, Kalei Cotecson, Emma Cook, Lydia Eku, Savannah Fisher, Domanick Anton Hubbard, Haley Huelsman, Jeremy Makana Hurr, Brett Hennessey Jones, Lena Matthews, Hosea Mundi, L’Oréal Roaché, Colin Robertson, Darren James Robinson, Erich W. Schleck and Lauren Soto.

Featuring lyrics and music by Emmy, GRAMMY, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, the North American tour of this iconic musical is helmed by acclaimed director Timothy Sheader and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie. Rounding out the creative team is costume design by 2016 Tony Award nominee Tom Scutt, with a set based on original designs by Tom Scutt, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Keith Caggiano, with music supervision by David Holcenberg and music direction by Mark Binns.

2023 – 2024 Broadway In Scranton Season Tickets are also now on sale. Season Tickets can be purchased online at BroadwayInScranton.com, in person at the Broadway Theatre League office or by calling the BTL office at 570-342-7784.

Follow along with Broadway in Scranton’s production of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and all their theater events on their Facebook.