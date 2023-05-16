WILKES-BARRE — A new exhibit opens at the Marquis Second Floor Gallery. featuring work by artists Carlo Savo and Brooke Wandall. The opening reception will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19.

The art exhibition, “COLOR and ABSTRACTION II” will remain on display until June 30 in Marquis Art & Frame’s Second Floor Gallery on 122 South Main St in Wilkes-Barre.

CARLO W SAVO

Featured artist, Carlo Savo was born and raised in Northeastern Pennsylvania, a few miles outside of Scranton. He began drawing from a young age, copying comic book covers and popular cartoon characters until he taught himself painting and traditional figure drawing as a teenager. Though he received some encouraging guidance, Savo never had a formal art education.

“In the beginning, I was compelled by discovery. I was empty. So I copied. I learned line and shape, light and shadow. Color was difficult, but I persisted,” said Savo in his artist’s statement.

At eighteen, he became an apprentice auctioneer in antiques and fine art and over those sixteen years, he gained firsthand knowledge of the art world. He left the auctioneering world to pursue his artistic vision.

“Now, there are the things that I see and the things that I have seen that for some reason or another possess me. They arrive as fully formed visions that plant themselves firmly in my mind. They linger indefinitely, piling up, building pressure until I extract them with pencil and paint.” said Savo.

BROOKE WANDALL

Artist Brooke Wandall is an avid painter, Etsy seller, and proud mom who lives outside of Scranton. Flowers are one of her favorite subjects and she works with all different mediums and techniques to bring them to life in a fresh light.

“When painting, all the chaos in life fades. I can focus when otherwise focusing is a chore. I’m starting to develop a consistent way of creating marks and colors and compositions that increasingly make more sense to me. I love creating these floral inspired abstracts,” said Wandall in her artists’ statement.

Wandall uses expected and unexpected methods to put color onto the canvas. She uses oils for pops of colors and even house paint to create coverage, and combines that with her own personal mark-marking.

“I’ve been finding such unique ways to call a painting my own: scraping, digging, pushing, letting the paint drip and experimenting with different mediums (some that dry fast, some slower). A painting is its’ own experience held together as a series by similar paint marks and colors. I’m in love with the process,” said Wandall. “I don’t have a plan in mind when I am painting. It usually finds me as long as I am open to it.”

—

The two artists’ perception of the world around them comes out in their art, making for the perfect pairing in a spring art show. Their semi-abstract view and colorful works evoke a feeling that meshes nicely with the season. The Open Reception takes place on Third Friday Wilkes-Barre on May 19,