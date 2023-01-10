Mark your calendar for these upcoming film and art events this winter at the Dietrich Theater in Downtown Tunkhannock.

January 2023

Portrait of The Queen

Sundays, Jan. 22 & 29 at 2 p.m.

General Admission: $14 each

Senior/Member Tickets: $12 each

Student/Child Tickets: $10 each

Queen Elizabeth II was the most photographed, the most loved and talked about, spied upon, praised, criticized, popular woman on the planet. All over the globe and in every moment of her long life, that came to an end at the age of 96, people have always wanted to watch her through a peephole, discover new things about her, get to know her better, connect with her and understand her. Portrait of The Queen offers an original portrayal of the story of The Queen from a totally new perspective: through the most intense, amazing, revealing photographic portraits of her, as shared by the extraordinary photographers who accompanied and often created the image of the British monarchy itself. Tickets available at DietrichTheater.com, by calling 570-836-1022 x3, and at the theater’s ticket booth.

Shrek – Dietrich Film Favorite

Saturday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m.

Admission: Free

Sponsored by: the Dietrich’s Fundraising Committee

Join us for the Dietrich Film Favorite Shrek on the big screen. Once upon a time, in a faraway swamp, there lived an ogre named Shrek (Mike Myers) whose precious solitude is suddenly shattered by an invasion of annoying fairy tale characters. They were all banished from their kingdom by the evil Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow). Determined to save their home — not to mention his — Shrek cuts a deal with Farquaad and sets out to rescue Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) to be Farquaad’s bride. Rescuing the Princess may be small compared to her deep, dark secret. Tickets available at DietrichTheater.com, by calling 570-836-1022 x3, and at the theater’s ticket booth.

February 2023

Wyoming County Reads 2023

Admission: Free to all programs

Presented by: the Tunkhannock Public Library & the Dietrich Theater

Sponsored by: the Wyoming County Commissioners Office

Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. – Book discussion of The Remains of the Day at the Tunkhannock Public Library

Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. – Movie showings of The Remains of the Day at the Dietrich Theater

Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 7 p.m. – Book/film comparison of The Remains of the Day at the Tunkhannock Public Library

Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. – Book discussion of Never Let Me Go at the Tunkhannock Public Library

Wednesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. – Movie showing of Never Let Me Go at the Tunkhannock Public Library

Wednesday, March 8 at 7 p.m. – Book/film comparison of Never Let Me Go at the Tunkhannock Public Library

The Tunkhannock Public Library and the Dietrich Theater would like to invite you to read The Remains of the Day and Never Let Me Go both by Kazuo Ishiguro as part of the Wyoming County Reads project for 2023. You are welcome to borrow copies of the books from the Tunkhannock Public Library, take part in book discussions facilitated by Bill Chapla at the Tunkhannock Public Library, and see the acclaimed movies The Remains of the Day at the Dietrich Theater and Never Let Me Go at the Tunkhannock Public Library. For more information, please call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022×3.

Winter Fest 2023 Preview Day

Thursday, Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Admission: Free

Discounted concession!

Do you want to get a better idea of what the Dietrich’s Winter Fest 2023 movies are about? See the trailers that hooked us and made us choose them. Join us for this pre-event for Winter Fest 2023 and screen all 21 movie trails of the films featured in this festival. For more information, please call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022×3.

The Appalachian Trail: A Journey Through the Beautiful Soul of America

(…And How to Thruhike the Trail!)

Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10:30 a.m.

Presenter: Jeff Mitchell

Admission: Free

Join Jeff as he shares photos, videos and stories of his 2022 Appalachian Trail thru-hike from Georgia to Maine. See alpine peaks, deep canyons, pristine lakes, forested wilderness, and the incredible people Jeff met along the way. Experience this journey through the beautiful soul of America. After a brief intermission, there will be a second presentation where Jeff will give advice and information to those who hope to hike this world famous trail. Jeff’s books will be for sale and he will donate all proceeds to the Dietrich Theater. Tickets are available by calling 570-836-1022 x3 or at the ticket booth while they last.

Much Ado About Nothing – National Theatre Live on Screen

Sunday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

General Admission: $14 each

Senior/Member Tickets: $12 each

Student/Child Tickets: $10 each

Katherine Parkinson (The IT Crowd) and John Heffernan (Dracula) lead the cast in Shakespeare’s romcom of sun, sea and mistaken identity. The legendary family-run Hotel Messina on the Italian Riveria has been visited by artists, celebrities and royalty. But when the owner’s daughter weds a dashing young soldier, not all guests are in the mood for love. A string of scandalous deceptions soon surround not only the young couple, but also the adamantly single Beatrice and Benedick. Following his award-winning productions of Romeo & Juliet, Twelfth Night and Antony and Cleopatra, director Simon Godwin returns with this irresistible comedy, recorded live from the National Theatre stage. Tickets available at DietrichTheater.com, by calling 570-836-1022 x3, and at the theater’s ticket booth.

The Remains of the Day – Dietrich Film Favorite

Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Admission: Free

Sponsored by: the Wyoming County Commissioners Office

The 1993 acclaimed film that garnered eight Oscar nominations, The Remains of the Day, is coming to the big screen as a Dietrich Film Favorite. Starring Anthon Hopkins and Emma Thompson, this film tells the story of a proper English butler who sacrifices body and soul to service in the years leading up to World War II and realizes too late how misguided his loyalty was to his lordly employer. Tickets are available at 570-836-1022 x3 and at the Dietrich’s ticket booth while they last.

Winter Fest 2023

Friday, Feb. 17 – Thursday, March 9

Enjoy 21 films in 21 days!

Tickets: $8.50 each, excluding opening night.

Visit DietrichTheater.com for festival films and schedules

Winter Fest 2023 Opening Night

Friday, Feb. 17

Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Gala Tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at the door

Call 570-836-1022×3 for tickets

Come out to the Dietrich’s Opening Night Gala. Bring your friends and enjoy two films, snacks, popcorn, beer, and wine by Nimble Hill, dessert and good fun.

March 2023

Winter Fest Post Festival Film Discussion

Friday, March 10 at 1 p.m.

Admission: Free

Have you ever wanted to be able to discuss the content and significance of some of the film festival movies with others who have seen them? Or do you have questions about festival films you have seen? Join us for a post-festival discussion at the Dietrich facilitated by Ronnie Harvey, movie buff extraordinaire! No need to register. Just show up!

Leprechaun Lore

Saturday, March 11 at 11 a.m.

Presented by: Storyteller Hal Pratt with assistance from Josh Pratt

Admission: Free

Ever wish you could catch a leprechaun? Would you know what to do if you did? Leprechaun expert Hal Pratt will share his years of research to show you what leprechauns really look like, how they dress, where they live, how to catch one, AND what to do if you do catch one. Catching a leprechaun is one thing, but getting his gold? Well, that’s another thing entirely! Improve your chances by attending this free program, suitable for anyone, of any age, wise enough to believe. Tickets available by calling 570-836-1022 x3 or at the ticket booth while they last.

Open Mic Night – Jamie Murray

Friday, March 24 at 7:00 p.m. Doors open for sign ups at 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by: Viola Henning

Admission: Free

Sponsored by: the Dietrich Fundraising Committee

Open to audiences and performers of all ages. Musicians, poets, comedians and performers of all types are invited to share their talents. Then avid pianist and vocalist Jamie Murray will take the stage. Jamie loves to perform locally and has been playing in association with The Music Scene at the Second Friday Art Walk in Pittston, PA for the past ten years. In addition, she has attended several open mic nights in Tunkhannock and headlined the Dietrich Open Mic in both 2018 and 2022. Jamie specializes in performing covers of popular music from a range of artists. Seating is limited. Call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3 for details.

The Community Seed Exchange and Successful Seed Starting Presentation

Sat., March 25

Seed Exchange: from 10 a.m. to noon

Presentation: 10:30 a.m.

Admission: Free

The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Wyoming County, in partnership with the Dietrich Theater, will host a Community Seed Exchange on Saturday, March 25, 2023. The event is free and open to the public. Please join us at the Dietrich Theater anytime between 10:00 am-12:00 noon to exchange seeds for your home garden and learn tips for successful seed starting. At 10:30 am, the Master Gardeners will share a lecture presentation, Tips for Successful Seed Starting. Are you confused about heirlooms and hybrids? Intimidated by tender seedlings? Curious about winter sowing? Join us as we cover these and other fundamental topics in seed starting techniques for vegetables, herbs, annual and perennial flowers, and native plants. The Community Seed Exchange is an excellent opportunity to acquire new varieties, save money, and reduce seed waste while learning and sharing with fellow gardeners. This event is for gardeners of all experience levels, including those new to gardening! For more information, please call 570-836-1022 x3.

April 2023

Spring Film Festival Preview Day

Thurs., April 6 at 1 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Admission: Free

Discounted concession!

Do you want to get a better idea of what the Dietrich’s Spring Film Festival movies are about? See the trailers that hooked us and made us choose them. Join us for this pre-event for the Spring Film Festival and screen all 21 movie trailers of the films featured in festival. For more information, please call 570-836-1022 x3.

Tom Knight Puppet Show

Thursday, April 13 at 1 p.m.

Admission: Free

Sponsored by: Toni Hockman

Join Tom Knight and his puppets for a collection of songs and skits for children about the environment, animals, food and books. Seating is limited. Reservations are strongly recommended. Tickets are available by calling 570-836-1022 x3 or at the door while they last.

Parkinson’s & the Power of Exercise & Diet

Saturday, April 15 at 11 a.m.

Admission: Free

Just in time for Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month, three experts will bring their stories and research to the Dietrich Theater, highlighting high intensity Rock Steady Boxing and the benefits of exercise and diet.

George Stonier (Boxer at Old Forge/Coach at Tunkhannock Rock Steady Boxing) – George will speak about his experience of 10 years with Parkinson’s and how he has benefited from Rock Steady Boxing

Kathy Reap – (Rock Steady Boxing Owner/Head Coach) -Kathy will share the benefits of high intensity exercise

Kristina Dorkoski (Doctor of physical therapy at John Heinz Institute/ specializing in PWR) – Kristina will discuss Power Wellness Recovery

Spring 2023 Film Festival

Fri., April 21 – Thurs., May 11

Enjoy 21 films in 21 days!

Tickets: $8.50 each, excluding opening night.

Visit DietrichTheater.com for festival films and schedule.

Spring 2023 Film Festival Opening Night

Friday, April 21

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Gala Tickets: $40 in advance, $45 at the door

Call 570-836-1022×3 for tickets.

Come out to the Dietrich’s Opening Night Gala. Bring your friends and enjoy food, two films, beer, wine, desserts and good fun.

Open Mic Night – The Breaking Ground Poets

Friday, April 28 at 7:00 p.m. Doors open for sign ups at 6:30 p.m.

Hosted by: Viola Henning

Admission: Free

Sponsored by: the Dietrich Fundraising Committee

Open to audiences and performers of all ages. Musicians, poets, comedians and performers of all types are invited to share their talents. Then the acclaimed Breaking Ground Poets will then take the stage. The Breaking Ground Poets is a creative outlet for teenagers ages 14 – 19 who are united by a love of poetry and dedicated to self-expression and self-discovery. Their goal is to empower youth through public speaking, emotional literacy, and creative writing. Through storytelling and positive reinforcement, the Breaking Ground Poets believe they can build a stronger generation or readers, writers, and thinkers. The organization hosts open mics, poetry slams and creative writing workshops for young people. Seating is limited. Call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3 for details.