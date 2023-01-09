NESCOPECK — People expect a world-class musical experience at Briggs Farm Blues Festival, and the July 6, 7, and 8, 2023 show will exceed those expectations! The Main Stage line up is locked in! The fields of Briggs Farm are ready to vibrate with over 20 musically acclaimed artists. From deep delta-blues to smokey soul to heady funk, the 2023 line up encompasses the unique twists and turns of blues music. From guitar shredders to vocal powerhouses, the blues has found its home on the rolling hills of Briggs Farm.

The music begins Thursday, July 6, from the intimate Back Porch Stage. Thursdays are wild cards at Briggs Fest! Anything from country music to the sounds of the 70’s to classic blues and everything in between can be featured. Whatever the genre, Thursday at Briggs Farm brings the party and folks can count on high octane, heavy-hitting musical acts! Unique arts vendors, amazing food vendors, and craft beer sales from Berwick Brewing kick off the festival.

Thursday at Briggs is just the beginning of an unforgettable weekend! The Main Stage is the beating heart of the festival and 2023 will pump the foot stomping tunes deeper and louder than ever before with a dynamite line up!

Saturday’s Line up, July 8, 2023:

Robert Randolf will headline Saturday’s show! Rolling Stone put Grammy-nominated Randolph on the list of the “100 Greatest Guitarists of all Time.” He’s a pedal steel guitar virtuoso with irresistible rock n roll swagger who jumped from the spiritual music world to the secular and found his audience among blues fans, roots aficionados, and people looking for joy and uplifting music. His evolution of the pedal steel guitar is uniquely suited to a fusion of sounds, and Randolph has gained global recognition and collaborations with the likes of Eric Clapton, Dave Matthews, Ringo Starr, Ozzy Osbourne and more.

Eddie 9V has acted on instinct all his life, and that instinct landed him firmly on the roots and blues circuit of his native Atlanta, Georgia. Impulsive and unpredictable, his sound draws from classic blues and soul while creating something new, something wild, and something Briggs Farm Blues Festival can sink its teeth into.

Bywater Call is a 7-piece powerhouse of Southern Soul and Roots Rock that runs on raw emotion and strong musicianship. They’re a band whose mission in life is to subvert the crowds expectations and make them listen. With comparisons to Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, Bywater Call is just beginning to see how far they can go.

Jackie Venson is an Austin legend in the making! A complex multi-instrumentalist known for blazing guitar skills that create psychedelic electronic journeys that will surprise and please a blues crowd. She’s like nothing Briggs Farm has ever experienced before!

Friday’s Line up, July 7, 2023:

Victor Wainwright and the Train will Headline Friday’s show! Wainwright is a grammy nominated award winning powerhouse who can’t hold himself back! With the train behind him, rolling thunder collies with boogie-woogie blues! It’s the kind of rockin’ heart stoppin’ experience that brings people back to the fields of Briggs Farm year after year!

Joanna Connor and the Wrecking Crew will turn the grassy fields into a Chicago Blues Club! Her style is formidable, her vocals like a butter churn for the soul. National and international accolades gave way to a decade of world-tours, a dozen recordings, a documentary, and a multitude of TV appearances and radio features. She’s straight-shootin’ guitar shredder, plain and simple.

Super Chikan and the Fighting Cocks will bring the Mississippi Delta to Briggsville! Hailing from Clarksdale, Mississippi, James “Super Chikan” Johnson is fun, frisky, danceable, and as loopy as you’d expect from a guy who plays instruments fashioned from discarded metal and who grew up chatting with poultry!

RL Boyce and the Cornlickers will kick off Friday’s Main Stage! A master at improvisation, RL Boyce plays music that’s loose and laid back while looping into an endless groove of hypnotic guitar that builds into a frenzy! RL is a Mississippi Hill Country legend who weaves the past 50 years of blues seamlessly to the present. His live performances are nothing short of a spiritual experience!

While the Main Stage is rockin’, the Back Porch stage is jammin’ right along throughout the entire festival. Many people never make it to the Main Stage because the Back Porch is so wonderful. Briggs Farm Blues Festival takes special care with all bookings, but especially with this stage. Twelve more exciting Back Porch Stage artists will be announced soon.

Briggs Farm Blues Festival on Old Berwick Highway is right smack in the middle of no where, but close to everywhere! From family reunions to girls weekends to just good friends meeting up year after year, Briggs Farm has become a fun and easy meeting place. Whether staying for the day or spending the entire weekend, Briggs Farm Blues Festival has something for everyone.

Camping is the best way to get the full Briggs Farm experience. Wide open spaces never run out or feel cramped. Briggs Farm Blues Festival has two ways to enjoy an epic camping adventure: patrons can purchase their ticket and roll in to stake a claim, or reserve a space that’s ready and waiting for them in the “Regular Reserve”camping area. Either way, attendees can pack a cooler full of food and beverages (no glass), but on-site beer sales and a bigger food selection than ever before rounds out this unique festival.

Briggs Farm Blues Festival boasts a sprawling vendor marketplace. Its twisting lanes are packed full of charming artists ready to show off their unique wares. From handmade leather goods to vintage jewelry to colorful paintings, the variety of vendors at Briggs Farm will delight, entertain, and inspire. There’s something special and new to discover around every corner.

Ticket prices go up January 17th! For more information visit briggsfarm.com or call 570-379-3342