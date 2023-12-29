Joe Caviston, founder of the Steamtown Music Awards and Electric City Music Conference, hosted the evening at the 2023 ceremony.

SCRANTON – The vibrant music scene of NEPA gears up for the 11th Annual Steamtown Music Awards (SMAs), a highlight of the renowned Electric City Music Conference (ECMC), officially set to take place September 12 in Scranton.

This prestigious event not only marks the launch of the ECMC but also celebrates the talent and contributions of musicians and music professionals in the 570 area code.

Nominations for the 2024 SMAs open Friday, February 1, inviting enthusiasts and industry experts alike to recognize excellence in over 35 music categories. From Best Song to Music Video of the Year, the awards cover a diverse spectrum, honoring the rich musical tapestry of the region.

One of the unique aspects of the SMAs is inclusion of online voting, accounting for 50 percent of the final vote in each category. The remaining 50 percent will be determined by the SMAs committee, ensuring a fair and comprehensive evaluation. The People’s Choice Award, an exciting addition to each category, will spotlight standout performers who garnered significant fan support through social media and live concerts.

Nominees, performers and presenters will enjoy free complimentary access to the Steamtown Music Awards, creating an inclusive atmosphere that celebrates the entire music community. For guests, tickets will be available for $10.

They’re rolling out the red carpet once again, offering nominees and visitors the chance to make their celebrity-status grand entrance. Live-streamed interviews, official red carpet photos, and the promise of surprises will add glamour to the event. The award ceremony itself will feature captivating live performances, showcasing the talent that defines the region’s music scene.

As part of the Electric City Music Conference, the SMAs contribute to a three-day celebration, featuring over 150 bands from across the country performing at various venues. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in panel discussions and mentoring sessions, creating a platform for local musicians, professionals, and music fans to connect and learn.



In 2023, they celebrated their 10th Annual Steamtown Music Awards at The VSpot Bar in Scranton with live acts, presenters, and fun for the community all night. We’ll have to see who will be up for the gold in 2024!