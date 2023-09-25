Electric City Rocks presents a concert extravaganza to fund and support children in the performing arts throughout NEPA.

SCRANTON – Be a part of a night that resonates not just with music, but with purpose! Electric City Rocks presents an electrifying performance on Saturday, October 7, to champion for kids in the performing arts across NEPA.

Electric City Rocks is a high-energy concert at Scranton’s Ritz Theater to support kids in the performing arts. This is music on a mission.

The show features Radio Flashback as the main attraction, a standout tribute band performing classic 70’s & 80’s hits. Dance, sing, reminisce, and get lost in an evening where the past meets the present.

There will also be a raffle to win a custom Michael Kelly Guitar, exclusively designed by Steve Pisani. with a unique Custom Guitar Raffle: Here’s your golden ticket to own . Grab raffle tickets now at https://givebutter.com/ECROCKS. Attendance isn’t mandatory to win, but both the raffle and the concert go to a good cause.

“This isn’t just a concert. It’s a commitment to the future of the performing arts! As public schools grapple with diminishing funds for arts programs, Electric City Rocks takes the front seat in powering dreams of young artists from grades 3-12. Through scholarships and community events, we aim to be the wind beneath the wings of our budding performers, artists, and dreamers,” said Electric City Rocks in their mission statement.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at https://www.universe.com/ecrocks. Food and drinks will be available for purchase at the theater.

The Electric City Rocks’ benefit for the arts takes place at the Ritz Theater & Performing Arts Center on Saturday, October 7 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in downtown Scranton.