When I first heard this film title, “Late Night with the Devil,” it gave me a shiver of PTSD down my core, as it made me reflect back on all of the late evenings I can’t take back spent beside my ex.

Excuse me for a moment while I regain my composure here and try to focus on a different kind of freak show. Late Night with the Devil is the latest installment in the possession film category. Coming in hot on the heels of this past year’s mediocre success of The Exorcist sequel, this one definitely had something to prove!

This super buzzy horror film of the moment, now playing in cinemas, and freshly streaming on Shudder streaming platform, takes place in the late-1970’s. A decade riddled with hippies, protests, and war, this horror chiller felt very authentic and true to its time period roots.

Johnny Carson rival and talk show host Jack Delroy, played by David Dastmalchian, unleashes true evil into American living rooms on Halloween night while trying to save plummeting TV ratings.

The popularity of this particular title has come out of nowhere, literally. Everywhere I look online, this one is being talked about. It is all the rage, as I suppose the cool kids would say. But I wouldn’t know about any of that, as I was never cool. I would like to think now I am kind of “hip to be square.” Ok, I will stop with the corny lingo before I embarrass myself even further!

Long story short, I suppose you are now wondering if Late Night with the Devil is worth all this hype? Yes and no.

Possession films were never my favorite sub-category within the genre, but this one is one of the better ones to come along in a while I suppose. Would I watch it again? Nah. But I am certain it is better than half of the schlock that is on the boob tube these days.

”Late Night with the Devil,” starring: David Dastmalchian.

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “6” paws out of 10.