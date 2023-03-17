New York, new rules! The insanely popular horror franchise now in its sixth installment is presented to us with a fresh new plot line that has ventured out of the traditional Woodsboro setting, putting the latest story in the thick of the Big Apple.

Starring returning players Courtney Cox as Gale Weathers, and Jenna Ortega as one of the two main sisters named “Tara” being hunted by Ghostface. In Thursday previews alone, this flick brought in over a healthy five million.

Scream VI had a lot to prove, after putting out Scream 5 just a year and a half ago, and more importantly without its lead Scream Queen Neve Campbell on board. Neve Campbell, who played the iconic Sydney Prescott, opted out of this project over salary negotiations and her worth to the franchise, which she felt was not being met by the powers that be. Boy, could I sympathize with this chick. I am used to working for a song and a dance. And believe me, you do not want to see my dance moves. It’s like watching Ichabod Crane on crystal meth. Who ever said white men can’t dance anyways…?

As promised, this installment was said to be more violent and bloodier than the rest. That is all well and good, but in the end is it worth it? True horror fans are sometimes hard to please, as they have discriminating taste within the genre. With that being said, Scream VI is good, but it isn’t great.

The truth is I just really don’t care about the pair of sisters playing the leads. Or even the supporting players for that matter. It’s pretty sad when you are rooting for most of the cast to simply become carnage. Same could be said for that one super annoying co-worker we all have (and you know you do too) who day in and day out we all are just waiting for them to kindly make their…umm…polite exit.

So, all in all Scream VI delivers the goods indeed, but in the end just feels slightly over-bloated — the same feeling I had this past weekend when I had that ham and cabbage dish on parade day. It’s kind of tasty in the moment, but leaves you feeling only partially satiated.

–

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “6” paws out of 10

“Scream VI” stars Courtney Cox, Jenna Ortega, and Dermot Mulroney