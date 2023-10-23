Wilkes-Scarre will feature a number of hauntingly fun events this spooky season between October 26 to Halloween Day on October 31, including the Downtown Wilkes-Barre “Trot Till You Rot” Zombie Bar Crawl.

WILKES-BARRE — Roam the streets of Downtown Wilkes-Barre hunting for delicious food and drinks this Halloweekend for the Zombie Bar/Restaurant Crawl!

As a part of Wilkes-Scarre Weekend, the Zombie “Trot till You Rot” is back again this spooky season on Saturday, October 28, starting at The Mines Underground at 105 N Main St. Check-in is at 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with the crawl taking place from 7:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Zombification is definitely encouraged but if you’re not sure on the makeup, there will also be free zombie face painting at the check-in spot’s “Zombie Factory!”

A photographer will document your zombie attire at the check-in location. The photos will be an excellent memento of the holiday and will be used for the Zombie Costume Contest later at the after-party.

Don’t miss out on this ghastly gathering as the zombie apocalypse dawns on the streets of Wilkes-Barre. Indulge in the some of the best bars and restaurants the town has to offer. Grab your friends, dress up in your most terrifying zombie attire, and prepare for a night of ghoulish fun!

As you crawl from one haunt to another, you’ll encounter a variety of establishments serving up themed concoctions and specials. Whether you’re craving spooky cocktails or spine-tingling snacks, this event has it all!

2023 Zombie Crawl Venues:

Senunas’ Bar and Grill

The Down Pour

Vesuvio’s Wilkes-Barre

HEAT Nightclub and Bar

King of King Gyros and Cheesesteaks

The Mines Underground (Free Entry for Participants)

Boozy B’s

After crawling your way through Downtown Wilkes-Barre, everyone is invited back to an after-party at The Mines. The Night of the Living Dead Ball After-Party starts at 10:30 p.m. with prizes for best zombie costumes being announced at 11:30 p.m.

The Night of the Living Dead Ball will give cash prizes to winners in a variety of zombie categories (i.e. scariest, sexiest, most unique) as well as gift card prizes from King of King’s Gyros and Cheesesteaks, BLAZE Pizza, Flaming Crab, Horror Hall and more!

Zombie Trot guests will go from venue to venue listed on the event pages (or Eventbrite) and enjoy their night! The venues will select exactly what they are offering for their “stop” and event pages will be updated with that information. “Zombie Guides” will be available to help with venue directions and staff to make sure you visit all your favorite stops.

The Downtown Wilkes-Barre Zombie Bar/Restaurant Crawl “Trot Till You Rot” is for adults 21 and older. Reserve your spot here for the trot on October 28, tickets are free.