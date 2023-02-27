There are excellent dining experiences in Scranton, PA that aren’t quite like anything else. Enjoy the food, drinks, and atmosphere at these six interesting venues across the Electric City.

Noir Dark Spirits

http://www.noirdarkspirits.com/

At this beautiful, gothic location on the corner of Penn Avenue and Linden Street in Scranton, they celebrate “Spooky Season” all year long. Sip bubbling drinks while you order from this underworld-inspired contemporary menu and embrace the gothic ambiance. Let out your inner witch with delightfully creepy cocktails and shareable treats! Some of your food just may be served in a coffin. Leave the kids at home for these scares, this 21+ establishment and perfect for a unique date idea, adult night out, or simply an Instagram-able evening.

The Peculiar Kitchen

https://www.thepeculiarkitchen.com/

For an extraordinary fusion food experience, stop by the Peculiar Kitchen on Penn Avenue in Scranton, Pennsylvania. Try something a little different and a lot delicious at this New American Restaurant. Once known as the Peculiar Slurp, and before that…known by their food trucks and television appearances, this dynamic restaurant churns out delicious cuisine with their own spin. Enjoy mouth-watering recipes of everything from tacos to ramen to pub food. . These chefs put their heart and soul into the food and you can watch it happen here right in front of you.

Bartari

https://bartari570.com/

Be a kid again. This bar-restaurant experience at 101 Adams Avenue in Scranton, PA will take you back to the era of the Arcade. Enjoy all the games you grew up with from Mortal Kombat to Space Invaders, while you sip a cold pint from their expansive selection of 22 drafts and over 90 varieties of bottles and cans. For food, enjoy addictive shareable dishes and other yummy pub cuisine to enjoy either by yourself or with your whole group. This is a great spot for a night out with all your friends or getting to know whether or not a first date could be a long-term Super Mario partner.

The 16th Ward

https://www.facebook.com/the16thward/

The classiest joint for a cocktail and charcuterie across Scranton’s Central City is The 16th Ward. This restaurant has a real speakeasy vibe, without the prohibition. The menu of this local Gastro Pub is handpicked (and local) for decadence. For the finer whiskey, beer, and cocktail lovers…this one’s for you. The 16th Ward is an excellent date spot or pre-game hangout that exhibits a sophisticated yet comforting ambiance from the food to the beverages.

Henry’s on Clay

https://www.henrysonclay.com/

Breakfast and brunch done right, Henry’s on Clay is one of the best morning or afternoon spots to enjoy. Situated on the corner of Clay Avenue in Scranton/Dunmore’s Greenridge area, is this wonderful locally owned and operated café. Enjoy original recipes that will make your mouth water on their ever-changing menu. I’ve never been disappointed by a breakfast or lunch at this newer restaurant!

Ipanema Grille

http://www.ipanemagrille.com/

If you’re looking for something really different…ever tried an authentic Brazilian steakhouse? Ipanema on Main Ave is definitely a dining experience like no other place in Scranton. This is an all-you-can-eat evening with a multitude of rodizio meats. This restaurant is a meats lovers dream that allows you to try a little bit of everything over just one dinner. Just remember to wear your stretchy pants!

Did we miss your favorite? Want to see us cover a different category or city next? Comment below to recommend a business or location in Northeastern Pennsylvania that we should be covering on The Weekender!

Written by: Gabrielle Lang, glang@timesleader.com