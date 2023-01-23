SCRANTON — Don’t think for one iota you will be coming into the brand new Groove Brewing 2.0 and slugging on a watered-down Michelob Ultra or a Coors Light.

You won’t find them here.

How about expanding your drinking pallet and sampling their new tasty signature Peanut Butter Habanero Ale? It’s the perfect mix of initial slight sweet and then heat as it trickles down the ole’ pipe!

The original Groove Brewing, formerly on North Washington Avenue in Scranton sat across from the Lackawanna County prison, first opened in 2020 at the very worst of times. At the start of a little worldwide pandemic you may have heard about called Covid-19, this tiny nano-brewery struggled to find its footing. Growing pains plagued this tiny but mighty machine oiled up and run by co-owners Ed Generose and Joe and Shannon Bonacci. Last weekend the small cozy brewery expanded over to the Green Ridge section of Scranton on Sanderson Avenue, now located in an airy, renovated, stripped down former garage.

Also now on tap is the “Hiking Juice Jr.” which is a hazy, New England style IPA that will quench even the most discriminating of thirsts. Do not leave though without a virtual trip through the Smokies with their German “Rauchbier” version called “Chimney Man,” which is semi-dark and malty. This is a man’s man beer, be forewarned ladies, this one may put some hair on your chest!

In the near future, the establishment will be offering small plate appetizers, wine, food trucks, live music, and even a selection of fine PA spirits shaken, not stirred. Most notably their rumored “The Dirty Donna” house martini, secret recipe named after the deceased Donna Marie herself. I am told it is an extra naughty cocktail that will have you wanting to light that aromatic midnight oil to follow!

Groove Brewing is understandably still a work of independent progress, so bear with these lads as they continue their evolution. In 2022, a recipient of numerous Fan Favorite Awards, including “Best Pet Friendly Establishment,” “Best looking bar crowd,” “Best place to pick someone up,” and the “Best Bartender” in the Electric City just to name a few! Open Thursday through Sunday. Cheers Mates!