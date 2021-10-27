🔊 Listen to this

Attendees at October’s Creative Meetup in Kirby Park were invited to read from the screenplay of the pilot episode of “Stranger Things.”

For October’s Creative Meetup, we embraced the changing colors and brisk weather that comes with “spooky season” and turned to pumpkin painting and a table reading of a scene from an award winning screenplay — the pilot of the nostalgia-ridden, ’80s horror-film-themed Stranger Things Pilot.

Thanks to Malacari’s on Mundy Street, we rolled in with 17 pumpkins ready to serve as canvases for the crew in attendance. The session was led by our very own Holly K. Pilcavage, co-founder of NEPA Creative.

“While every session is open to anyone, kids included, I wanted to lead something timely and creative that could serve as a more direct possible draw for the kiddos — and it did! It was so sweet to see them paint their creations and then watch them run through the grass as the sun set.”

From your typical Jack O’ Lantern faces to scary scenes of the night, pumpkin scenes of all kinds were brought to life around the (picnic) table.

Forgetting that the sun sets rather early these days, we had the perfect nighttime setting for our Stranger Things pilot script reading. This session was led by Samuel O’Connell, co-founder of NEPA Creative. We all pulled out our phones and turned on their flashlights. We had the perfect number of attendees so everyone had a role to read.

“Put a group of creatives together and you’re bound to have a handful of theatre kids, filmmakers, actors and generally just people who aren’t afraid to step out of their comfort zone and embody a character — Which proved to be true we put that to the test when we read the opening scene of Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things.”

On a separate but related to NEPA Creative note: We wanted to share that we are currently seeking Beta Testers for the NEPA Creative Directory. The purpose of the NEPA Creative Directory is to provide a resource for anyone interested in hiring or contracting with a creative directory member or for members of the creative community to find fellow creatives to collaborate with, appreciate or be inspired by.

The goal of the beta test is to gain feedback from the testers. As you are creating your account, we are looking for detailed feedback. This could include, but would not be limited to:

• Feedback on the process of setting up

• Feedback on wording

• Feedback on anything that might be missing

• Screenshots of anything wonky, misaligned, etc.

Please email info@nepacreative.com to get the link to participate!

If you are interested in leading a breakout session at one of our meetups in 2022, you can email Holly K. Pilcavage at holly@coalcreative.com. To learn more about NEPA Creative, visit the website at www.nepacreative.com.