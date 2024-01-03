Here’s what you can expect entertainment-wise at bars, restaurants, and venues for the first weekend of the new year. Start off 2024 by picking out a new hang-out or returning to a tried-and-true one to experience some live, local talent.
All live music listings in no particular order.
This week’s cover photo: Father and son duo, Achilles Heart makes their debut at RikasaonMain’s classic speakeasy, The Joint 53, on Saturday from 8:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. Then on Sunday, they perform at ShawneeCraft Taproom’s Rhythm & Blues music series at 2:00 p.m. Austin and Mike Ciarlante play pop, rock, and country covers as well as originals.
by: Gabrielle Lang
III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop
Chad Garrett
SAT, JAN 6, 7:00 P.M.
III Guys Restaurant – Edwardsville
Doug & Sean
FRI, JAN 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Room 206
SAT, JAN 6, 7:00 P.M.
Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant
Chris Shrive
THURS, JAN 4, 7:00 P.M.
–
Jonny D
FRI, JAN 5, 9:00 P.M.
–
Kartune
SAT, JAN 6, 8:00 P.M.
Flaherty’s Eating and Drinking Establishment
Gracie Jane Sinclair Trio
FRI, JAN 5, 7:00 P.M.
RikasaonMain
Joe Michaels Trio @thejoint53
FRI, JAN 5, 8:00 P.M.
–
Achilles Heart @thejoint53
SAT, JAN 6, 8:00 P.M.
The Mines Nightclub
DJ Venom X @ Glow Party
THURS, JAN 4, 9:00 P.M.
Mil & Jim’s Parkway Inn
Lost at The Rodeo
SAT, JAN 6, 8:00 P.M.
Mutant Brewing
Mare & Meg
FRI, JAN 5, 6:00 P.M.
–
Jamie Zaleski
SAT, JAN 6, 7:00 P.M.
The PourHouse Neighborhood Bar & Grille
Aaron Dixon
FRI, JAN 5, 7:30 P.M.
–
Mike Donato
SAT, JAN 6, 7:30 P.M.
Arlo’s Tavern
Burl Millings
FRI, JAN 5, 6:30 P.M.
–
Icing On The Cake
SAT, JAN 6, 6:30 P.M.
–
Static in the Attic
SUN, JAN 7, 3:30 P.M.
Harry’s
Wicked Queens
FRI, JAN 5, 9:00 P.M.
–
Dirty Hand
SAT, JAN 6, 9:00 P.M.
Firehouse Grill & Pub
Dina Tulli Davis, Vocalist
FRI, JAN 5, 7:00 P.M.
Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot
The Two Taboo
FRI, JAN 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Outside The Box
SAT, JAN 6, 7:00 P.M.
VooDoo Brewing Co.
The Elephants Dancing Trio
FRI, JAN 5, 7:00 P.M.
The 80’s Bar
Gracie Jane Sinclair
SAT, JAN 6, 8:00 P.M.
Back Mountain Brewing Company
Bettylou & Billy
SAT, JAN 6, 6:00 P.M.
The 1905 Tavern
Static in the Attic
SAT, JAN 6, 8:00 P.M.
Drafts Bar & Grill
Lighten Up! Trio & Friends
FRI, JAN 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Crosstown Shuttle
SAT, JAN 6, 7:00 P.M.
The Pines Eatery & Spirits
Ostrich Hat
FRI, JAN 5, 7:00 P.M.
ShawneeCraft Taproom
Roy Ramos @ Rhythm and Blues
FRI, JAN 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Adam McKinley @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, JAN 6, 2:00 P.M.
–
Pocono Duo @ Rhythm and Blues
SAT, JAN 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
Achilles Heart @ Rhythm and Blues
SUN, JAN 7, 2:00 P.M.
North Slope Pub and Eatery
Elephants Dancing
SAT, JAN 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
Dave Brown
SUN, JAN 7, 4:00 P.M.
Turkey Hill Brewing Company
Kerry Kenny Band w/ Mike Alexander
SAT, JAN 6, 7:00 P.M.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Deja Vu @ Breakers
FRI, JAN 5, 8:30 P.M.
–
Social Call @ Breakers
SAT, JAN 6, 8:30 P.M.
–
Emily’s Toybox @ Hive Taphouse
SAT, JAN 6, 9:30 P.M.
Original Pocono Pub
Zac Lawless
FRI, JAN 5, 8:00 P.M.
–
Lorenzo Bubba
SAT, JAN 6, 8:00 P.M.
F.M. Kirby Center
The Purple Xperience
SAT, JAN 6, 8:30 P.M.
Snapper’s Bar & Grill
Joe Statuto
SUN, JAN 7, 4:00 P.M.
AJ’s Bar n’ Grill
DJ Sosa
FRI, JAN 5, 9:00 P.M.
–
We The Living
SAT, JAN 6, 8:30 P.M.
Best Cigar Pub
The Werhun Duo
FRI, JAN 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Shameless Duo
SAT, JAN 6, 8:00 P.M.
The Woodlands
Frankie & Toby @ Streamside Lounge
FRI, JAN 5, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake
Strawberry Jam Duo
THURS, JAN 4, 6:00 P.M.
–
The Hurricanes Trio
FRI, JAN 5, 7:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre
Autumn Falls
FRI, JAN 5, 6:00 P.M.
Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville
Triple Fret
FRI, JAN 5, 8:00 P.M.
Sherman Theater
The Amish Outlaws @ Sherman Theater
FRI, JAN 5, 7:00 P.M.
–
Yacht Rock Gold @ Sherman Theater
SAT, JAN 6, 7:00 P.M.
–
Parasitix @ Sherman Showcase
SUN, JAN 7, 7:00 P.M.
Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.