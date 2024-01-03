Here’s what you can expect entertainment-wise at bars, restaurants, and venues for the first weekend of the new year. Start off 2024 by picking out a new hang-out or returning to a tried-and-true one to experience some live, local talent.

All live music listings in no particular order.

This week’s cover photo: Father and son duo, Achilles Heart makes their debut at RikasaonMain’s classic speakeasy, The Joint 53, on Saturday from 8:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. Then on Sunday, they perform at ShawneeCraft Taproom’s Rhythm & Blues music series at 2:00 p.m. Austin and Mike Ciarlante play pop, rock, and country covers as well as originals.

by: Gabrielle Lang

III Guys Restaurant & Sports Bar – Mountaintop

Chad Garrett

SAT, JAN 6, 7:00 P.M.

III Guys Restaurant – Edwardsville

Doug & Sean

FRI, JAN 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Room 206

SAT, JAN 6, 7:00 P.M.

Cheap Shots Bar & Restaurant

Chris Shrive

THURS, JAN 4, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jonny D

FRI, JAN 5, 9:00 P.M.

–

Kartune

SAT, JAN 6, 8:00 P.M.

Flaherty’s Eating and Drinking Establishment

Gracie Jane Sinclair Trio

FRI, JAN 5, 7:00 P.M.

RikasaonMain

Joe Michaels Trio @thejoint53

FRI, JAN 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

Achilles Heart @thejoint53

SAT, JAN 6, 8:00 P.M.

The Mines Nightclub

DJ Venom X @ Glow Party

THURS, JAN 4, 9:00 P.M.

Mil & Jim’s Parkway Inn

Lost at The Rodeo

SAT, JAN 6, 8:00 P.M.

Mutant Brewing

Mare & Meg

FRI, JAN 5, 6:00 P.M.

–

Jamie Zaleski

SAT, JAN 6, 7:00 P.M.

The PourHouse Neighborhood Bar & Grille

Aaron Dixon

FRI, JAN 5, 7:30 P.M.

–

Mike Donato

SAT, JAN 6, 7:30 P.M.

Arlo’s Tavern

Burl Millings

FRI, JAN 5, 6:30 P.M.

–

Icing On The Cake

SAT, JAN 6, 6:30 P.M.

–

Static in the Attic

SUN, JAN 7, 3:30 P.M.

Harry’s

Wicked Queens

FRI, JAN 5, 9:00 P.M.

–

Dirty Hand

SAT, JAN 6, 9:00 P.M.

Firehouse Grill & Pub

Dina Tulli Davis, Vocalist

FRI, JAN 5, 7:00 P.M.

Tap at Humboldt Beer Depot

The Two Taboo

FRI, JAN 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Outside The Box

SAT, JAN 6, 7:00 P.M.

VooDoo Brewing Co.

The Elephants Dancing Trio

FRI, JAN 5, 7:00 P.M.

The 80’s Bar

Gracie Jane Sinclair

SAT, JAN 6, 8:00 P.M.

Back Mountain Brewing Company

Bettylou & Billy

SAT, JAN 6, 6:00 P.M.

The 1905 Tavern

Static in the Attic

SAT, JAN 6, 8:00 P.M.

Drafts Bar & Grill

Lighten Up! Trio & Friends

FRI, JAN 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Crosstown Shuttle

SAT, JAN 6, 7:00 P.M.

The Pines Eatery & Spirits

Ostrich Hat

FRI, JAN 5, 7:00 P.M.

ShawneeCraft Taproom

Roy Ramos @ Rhythm and Blues

FRI, JAN 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Adam McKinley @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JAN 6, 2:00 P.M.

–

Pocono Duo @ Rhythm and Blues

SAT, JAN 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Achilles Heart @ Rhythm and Blues

SUN, JAN 7, 2:00 P.M.

North Slope Pub and Eatery

Elephants Dancing

SAT, JAN 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Dave Brown

SUN, JAN 7, 4:00 P.M.

Turkey Hill Brewing Company

Kerry Kenny Band w/ Mike Alexander

SAT, JAN 6, 7:00 P.M.

Mohegan Pennsylvania

Deja Vu @ Breakers

FRI, JAN 5, 8:30 P.M.

–

Social Call @ Breakers

SAT, JAN 6, 8:30 P.M.

–

Emily’s Toybox @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JAN 6, 9:30 P.M.

Original Pocono Pub

Zac Lawless

FRI, JAN 5, 8:00 P.M.

–

Lorenzo Bubba

SAT, JAN 6, 8:00 P.M.

F.M. Kirby Center

The Purple Xperience

SAT, JAN 6, 8:30 P.M.

Snapper’s Bar & Grill

Joe Statuto

SUN, JAN 7, 4:00 P.M.

AJ’s Bar n’ Grill

DJ Sosa

FRI, JAN 5, 9:00 P.M.

–

We The Living

SAT, JAN 6, 8:30 P.M.

Best Cigar Pub

The Werhun Duo

FRI, JAN 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Shameless Duo

SAT, JAN 6, 8:00 P.M.

The Woodlands

Frankie & Toby @ Streamside Lounge

FRI, JAN 5, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Harveys Lake

Strawberry Jam Duo

THURS, JAN 4, 6:00 P.M.

–

The Hurricanes Trio

FRI, JAN 5, 7:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Wilkes-Barre

Autumn Falls

FRI, JAN 5, 6:00 P.M.

Grotto Pizza – Edwardsville

Triple Fret

FRI, JAN 5, 8:00 P.M.

Sherman Theater

The Amish Outlaws @ Sherman Theater

FRI, JAN 5, 7:00 P.M.

–

Yacht Rock Gold @ Sherman Theater

SAT, JAN 6, 7:00 P.M.

–

Parasitix @ Sherman Showcase

SUN, JAN 7, 7:00 P.M.

Did we miss something this weekend? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.