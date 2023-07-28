WILKES-BARRE — A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday to mark the opening of the first Chase Bank Branch in Wilkes-Barre.

The bank is located at 15 Public Square, Suite 302.

Carolyn Connell, Chase Wilkes-Barre branch manager, and Damir Nikezic, Chase Bank Market Director, hosted the ceremony.

Chase officials said visitors will discover the branch looks and feels different from a “typical” bank — combining a modern design, layout, and state-of-the-art banking technology, reflecting how customers engage with Chase today.

Employees will welcome customers in casual meeting spaces, emphasizing a more consultative approach, with personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans, and payment processing.

Self-service transaction areas are also available, including a digital access bar, indoor ATM, and 24 hour walk-up ATM.

The branch also features Chase teller services, and free Wi-Fi.

Chase Wilkes-Barre bank branch hours are: Monday–Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday: closed.