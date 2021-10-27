🔊 Listen to this

American entertainer, television personality and stunt performer Steve-O announced that he will take the stage at the Sherman Theater with his Bucket List Tour at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3.

Every idea on Steve-O’s Bucket List was so ill-advised, he never expected to go through with any of them … until it was time to prepare for this tour. Not only are the stunts more ridiculous than what you already know Steve-O for, he did them all, and made a highly XXX-rated, multimedia comedy show out of them. Not for kids, or for the faint of heart.

Steve-O (a.k.a. Stephen Glover) was willing to do whatever it took to become famous. After failing miserably at the University of Miami, Steve-O was a homeless couch-surfer for three years before he attended Ringling Brothers Barnum & Bailey Clown College, to help further his goal of becoming a famous stuntman. His relentless attention-seeking activities ultimately led to working with Johnny Knoxville on a stunt-based reality show. The rest is history. MTV aired the first season of JACKASS in 2000.

Since then, Steve-O has had continued success, as a New York Times best-selling author with the release of his memoir, “Professional Idiot,” and he has established himself as a force in the world of stand-up comedy. Across his social media platforms, Steve-O has amassed well over 24 million followers and counting, providing an intimate window into his continued antics and colorful life. He’s also got a weekly podcast called “Steve-O’s Wild Ride!” with amazing guests which have included Demi Lovato, Shaquille O’Neal, Ronda Rousey, David Dobrik, Tony Hawk and more.

Steve-O will be at the Sherman Theater — located at 524 Main St., Stroudsburg — on Dec. 3, 2021. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are available online through shermantheater.com or at the Sherman Theater Box Office, 570-420-2808. Must be 18 years of age with valid photo ID to enter.