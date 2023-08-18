When a group of superstitious teenagers come across an embalmed hand with a storied past, to their dismay they come to realize that through this tool they can speak to spirits with capacity to cross over into our realm.

What seems wild, innocent fun to naive youth in the beginning quickly escalates into so much more as the open door brings terror and danger to leveling heights!

Brought to us by the most daring studio house out there, A24, which has previously brought us gems like Hereditary, Gloria Bell, Uncut Gems, Midsommar, X, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Men, etc. etc. It is directed by fresh talent and newcomers Danny & Michael Philippou, who happen to be siblings. For a small arthouse film shot and based in Australia, it is making a “killing” at the worldwide box office, no pun intended! Praised by high profile directors like Ari Aster, Jordan Peele, and Peter Jackson, they are all saying this very film is one of the best of its kind in recent years. With a debut film this strong coming out of the gates, I am already anticipating what the brothers will follow up with next…

I went into viewing “Talk To Me” without ever seeing any promos or trailers, just that it was garnering much buzz, so I was intrigued to say the very least. When you have no expectations from something, you often come away with some of the greatest rewards.

“Talk To Me” was indeed at its heart a supernatural thriller/horror film, yes, but it opens up a much larger context and dialogue after its first viewing. The power and chance to speak to the afterlife, do you yourself believe in ghosts, apparitions or spirits? If you had the chance to talk to someone who had passed on, would you dare take it? Maybe even go further and ask yourself what would you want to convey? Even if sometimes we only speak to internal voice, better believe somebody out there has got to be listening somewhere — no? In part, that is why I am such an animal lover. When the human species gets tired of hearing my lips flap, I always have my cat and dog friends who still begrudgingly listen to what I have to say.

“Talk to Me” is undeniably a dark force. It was hair-raising and vividly original. I haven’t seen something quite to this capacity in many moons and may not for some time to follow. It is one of those projects that needs to marinate for a bit longer until I can fully wrap my head around it. But for now anyways, “Talk To Me” is worth the buzz and worth its weight in hype.

”Talk To Me,” starring Sophie Wilde, Miranda Otto

Christopher’s “Meow” Score: “8 1/2” paws out of 10.