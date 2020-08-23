🔊 Listen to this

Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” has enjoyed three weeks atop the Billboard 200 chart with no end in sight as of press time. Released on July 24, the Pennsylvania singer’s eighth album was composed in lockdown after part of her latest tour was postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

A departure from Swift’s better-known songs about her exes, the 16 tracks of “Folklore” tell stories that sprang from her imagination. If the album has inspired you to seek more artists who rely on narrative in their songs, here are 10 albums that are heavy on the storytelling.

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds — ‘Murder Ballads’ (1996)

Australian crooner Nick Cave has always owed much to a Western gothic aesthetic, but this album wedded him and his not-so-merry band to the genre. Aside from a darkly comic rendition of Bob Dylan’s “Death Is Not the End” featuring all the guest vocalists, each song tells a tale of murder most foul. Sawing from the subtle and macabre to the downright violent and occasionally hilarious, the album is a trip through several disturbed visions. Highlights include the beautifully lyrical “Where the Wild Roses Grow” featuring Kylie Minogue and the wildly untamed “Curse of Millhaven,” starring Cave’s deep bass as a 14-year-old girl.

Emmylou Harris — ‘The Ballad of Sally Rose’ (1985)

Country music owes a debt to Alabama’sEmmylou Harris, and this album owes a debt to the iconic singer’s relationship with tragic Winter Haven songwriter Gram Parsons. The songs, written by Harris and then-husband Paul Kennerley, tell the fictionalized story of a woman in love with a hard-living, hard-partying music star who dies on the road. (The real Parsons overdosed while vacationing at Joshua Tree National Monument.) The album features a cornucopia of guest talent, including Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Waylon Jennings and a young Vince Gill.

Kendrick Lamar — ‘good kid, m.A.A.d. city’ (2012)

Many rappers have talked about the harsh realities of life in neighborhoods such as California’sCompton, but few capture it with the skill and unflinching lens of Kendrick Lamar. In his sophomore album, the then-25-year-old artist covers the trials of his teen years, from the pressures that lead to gang violence and crime to his burgeoning problems with alcohol and navigating his early dealings with women. He identifies a variety of characters and uses spoken-word interludes, including mock voicemail messages from his parents, to let listeners into this very real world.

Alice Cooper — ‘From the Inside’ (1978)

Vincent Furnier, aka Alice Cooper, has always been a storyteller, though they’re rarely good bedtime stories. (Try singing “The Ballad of Dwight Fry” as a lullaby to a youngster.) But unlike his usual nightmares, “From the Inside” portrays characters based on the real people he met while institutionalized for alcoholism. Working with Elton John lyricist Bernie Taupin on two tracks, the album is a stage-ready concept that blends real pathos with Cooper’s traditionally dark humor.

Tori Amos — ‘Strange Little Girls’ (2001)

Tori Amos has never been shy about what she’ll reveal through song, but “Strange Little Girls” doesn’t delve into her personal life the way other albums do. Instead, each song is a cover that she uses as the voice of different characters. The album packaging features artwork of her in different costumes and text by writer Neil Gaiman, adding new layers to included tracks, such as Eminem’s “‘97 Bonnie & Clyde” and “Happiness Is a Warm Gun” by The Beatles.

Tom Waits — ‘Small Change’ (1976)

It would be a crime to compose a list of storytelling songwriters and not include Tom Waits. The California troubadour is a champion of the tales of lost souls and misfit lives of the world. “Small Change” chronicles the raconteurs and roustabouts living just out of frame of some bizarre film noir. Falling in love at the bus station, drinking with strippers at a burlesque and cleaning off the sidewalk after a mod hit are all in night’s work for these half-jazz, half-country characters.

Johnny Cash — ‘The Rambler’ (1977)

The Man in Black is another songwriter who always has a story to tell. “The Rambler,” the Arkansas icon’s 56th album, follows Johnny Cash on a cross-country road trip that absorbs the images and flavor of America. Woven between the songs are dialogues between Cash and fellow travelers, be they hitchhikers or just people of the road. It’s also one of the rare albums in which he wrote every song.

Brandy Clark — ‘12 Stories’ (2013)

Washington-native country artist Brandy Clark made her debut with “12 Stories,” an album that delivers exactly what it promises. Each vignette speaks to the characters of the country mythos. Mistreated women realize their burdens, louts rue their habits and lives are restarted. While her songs have been recorded by the like of Sheryl Crow, LeAnn Rimes and Darius Rucker, this solo effort showcases her most unfiltered talent.

The Mountain Goats — ‘All Hail West Texas’ (2002)

Songwriter John Darnielle is known for the brutal honesty of his lyrics, particularly notable for being the honest words of primarily fictional characters. Based on his time in the title geography, the albums boasts “fourteen songs about seven people, two houses, a motorcycle, and a locked treatment facility for adolescent boys,” according to the cover artwork. It is the last of Darnielle’s albums to feature him alone recording on tape on his old boombox. But when you write lines as gripping as “When you punish a person for dreaming his dreams/don’t expect him to thank or forgive you,” who needs production values?

Deltron 3030 — ‘Deltron 3030’ (2000)

The sci-fi world of the 31st century is the backdrop for this album from hip-hop visionaries Dan the Automator, DJ Kid Koala and rapper Del tha Funkee Homosapien. The tracks use humorously absurd characters living in a technological dystopia to unsubtly parallel real-world issues that Del wants to tackle. The album is a superb pre-Gorillaz introduction to the unorthodox beats of producer Dan, and the unusual flows of Del will take up residence in a listener’s head for untold weeks. The sequel to the album, “Event II,” was released in 2013.