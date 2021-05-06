🔊 Listen to this

A recent Times Leader opinion stated a “sound reason” for closed primaries.

While the primary is a nomination process for a “specific party,” the Democratic and Republican parties are the only parties specifically allowed to participate in the primary election. A 15% registration threshold must be met before the Green and Libertarian parties, or any other party, can participate in the primary election.

Not only is this unfair, it is abuse of taxpayer money.

The primary election is paid for by the counties using taxpayer money. We all pay for the primary election; however, the vast majority of county residents are not permitted to participate in the primary. This includes those who choose not to vote.

Since the primary is primarily a selection process for the Democratic and Republican parties, they should pay for it or hold caucuses at their own expense like the Greens and the Libertarians are forced to do.

Another option is Ranked Choice Voting which is now used in some places in the U.S. It could eliminate the need for a primary altogether by holding one election, the general election, and voters ranking their choices.

Jay Sweeney

Falls Township