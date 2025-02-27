MOOSIC — Mountainfest & Preston & Steve’s Cardboard Classic is back at Montage Mountain on Friday, Feb. 28, and Saturday, March 1.

The wild and wacky Cardboard Classic will slide outside the main lodge on Friday, Feb. 28, starting at 10 a.m. Teams are encouraged to dig deep into their imaginations to craft cardboard into vehicles of all sizes and silly styles!

93.3 FM WMMR’s The Morning Show with Preston & Steve will broadcast live before the Classic and Preston & Steve will be on site emceeing as all the action unfolds. Spectators are welcome and free to attend.

There’s a $1000 prize and other cool stuff up for grabs for participants, so be sure your sled team is registered ahead: https://wmmr.com/event/cardboard-classic-2025-montage/

New this year following Friday’s cardboard chaos, is M80’s, a tribute to MTV playing all the radical hits you know and love starting at 2 p.m. No ticket necessary for this one, so come out to the mountain to celebrate in 80s style.

Saturday, March 1, kicks off with the Pond Skim competition, which will actually be taking place at ski resorts all across the Northeast that day!

Then, the headliners of this year’s festival make their way to the Mountainfest stage. At 2 p.m., Tonic will open up for multi-platinum alt-rock icons Better Than Ezra, who are set to go on at 5 p.m.

Purchase your tickets here: https://axess-store.montagemountainresorts.com/en/Products/Tickets/Category?cID=16