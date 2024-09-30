Country icon Lee Brice will return to F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, January 30, at 8:00 p.m. to start off his You, Me & My Guitar tour.

WILKES-BARRE – Country icon Lee Brice returns to F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, January 30, at 8:00 p.m. to kick off his You, Me & My Guitar tour for the new year.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, October 4 at 10:00 a.m. with a Kirby Member presale beginning on Thursday, October 3 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, and at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours.

$1.00 per every ticket sold will be donated to Where Words Fail, Music Speaks – Lee Brice and Family Charity Fund

Lee kicked off 2024 with an intimate acoustic tour, the Me & My Guitar Tour, and is bringing fans brand new music with his recent singles, “Drinkin’ Buddies” with Nate Smith and Hailey Whikers, and the nostalgic “Summer of Us,” out now. Be sure to check out Lee on the road in 2025 as he brings back his Me & My Guitar Tour to cities across the U.S.

One of the most-played country artists of all time on Pandora, Lee Brice was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire plaque. Lee is also a GRAMMY nominee, a CMA and ACM award winner, and he’s taken nine radio singles to Number One: “A Woman Like You,” “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck,” “I Don’t Dance,” “Drinking Class,” “Rumor,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” “One of Them Girls,” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.”

With over 3.7 billion on-demand streams and over 4 billion spins on Pandora, Brice continues his success on country radio, digital streaming services, and the road. He’s reached #1 spot at Country Radio with Platinum-selling “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” which consecutively follows three prior #1s: ASCAP’s 2021 Country Song of the Year and 3x Platinum track “One of Them Girls,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, and the 4x Platinum hit “Rumor,” which was nominated in the category Single of The Year at the 55th Annual ACM Awards.

At the 54th Annual CMA Awards, Lee took home the prize for Musical Event of the Year for his song with Carly Pearce, “I Hope You’re Happy Now.” At the 56th ACM Awards, “I Hope You’re Happy Now” won Single of the Year and Music Event of the Year, and Lee and Carly Pearce performed the song live. Lee’s album, “Hey World”, was recently certified Platinum and features several of his multi-Platinum selling hits.

When Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, isn’t selling out arenas, writing and recording songs, or building new brands like American Born whiskey — you’ll find the family man with his wife Sara, two young boys, and daughter.

This 2025 winter show at F.M. Kirby Center is presented by SLP Concerts and the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.