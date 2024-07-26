DUNMORE – Legendary stand-up comedian Rich Vos will returns to to NEPA on Saturday, October 19 at Scranton Comedy Club located in The Holiday Inn.

Rich Vos has four specials on Comedy Central and over 100 television appearances. He has six albums in rotation on Sirius XM and the best Roast in the history of Roasts on YouTube, “Vos Roast.”

He has been seen on HBO, HBO Max, Netflix, Showtime and Starz. Rich also produced and starred in the documentary “Women Aren’t Funny”, appeared in Judd Apatow’s “King of Staten Island.” He’s a two-time writer for the Academy Awards. Rich hosted Woodstock 99, The Virus Tour, and the Washington Monument Drug Awareness Concert.

Vos can be heard on numerous top podcasts such as WTF with Marc Maron, The Church of What’s Happening Now with Joe Diaz, and The Joe Rogan Experience. Rich also makes appearances on Kill Tony. Along with wife Bonnie McFarlane, Rich has a hit podcast “My Wife Hates Me” that looks inside the marriage and day to day life of the two comics.

Rich Vos has also been clean and sober for 35 years, leading to performances at countless 12 Step Conventions.

Hosting the show in Dunmore will be club owner and comedy veteran Kevin Lepka.

Lepka has over 16 years of experience on stage and has performed with the likes of Gilbert Gottfried, Andrew Schulz, and Pete Davidson and many more throughout his career. Scranton Comedy Club has been open since January 2020 and provides monthly shows at the Holiday Inn.

Ticket prices are $45 for front row seats, $30 for VIP seats closest to the stage, $15 in advance for general admission, a special group deal of 11 for $100, and a limited quantity of 2 for $20.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.universe.com/oct19vos and will be available until 12:00pm the day of the show as well as available for purchase at the door for an additional fee.