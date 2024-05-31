Tickets are now on sale and $1.00 from each ticket will be donated to the Dear Jack Foundation.

BETHLEHEM – ArtsQuest announced that Band of Horses & City and Colour will play the Levitt Pavilion at SteelStacks on Sunday, September 8, at 7:00 p.m.

The Steelstacks show is general admission with standing room only. Doors open at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale for the concert and from $45 (in advance of show date) to $48 (day of show).

$1.00 from each ticket will be donated to The Dear Jack Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit that provides programs to benefit adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer and their families.

Band of Horses

Indie-rock, folk-rock group, Band of Horses channeled the generational anxiety in those early millennial years and turned them into a powerful and inclusive art.

Band of Horses songs have become anthems and touchstones for fans. Emotionally intense, both on a personal and elemental level, the songs for Band of Horses’ sixth album, Things Are Great, finds Bridwell more autobiographical than he’s ever been on record.

Band of Horses is comprised of frontman Ben Bridwell, longtime members Ryan Monroe and Creighton Barrett and new members Matt Gentling (of Archers of Loaf) on bass and guitarist Brett Nash. This fresh chapter finds the band recapturing the raw emotion and unpolished punk-rock spirit of its early days.

City and Colour

Over the course of six studio albums, Dallas Green has compiled a canon ripe with songs born of adoration and devotion amassing a legion of fans worldwide and garnering him three JUNOs, including two Songwriter of the Year awards, plus one Triple Platinum, two Double Platinum, one Platinum and one Gold certification at home in Canada. Alongside these accomplishments, Green has been awarded Platinum-certification for all four of Alexisonfire’s full-length records.

City and Colour’s last studio album, A Pill for Loneliness — released on Green’s Still Records, an imprint of Dine Alone Records — debuted at #1 on the Billboard Canadian Albums Chart, his fourth consecutive chart-topper in Canada.

His previous #1 LP “If I Should Go Before You” made serious waves internationally debuting at #16 on the U.S. Billboard 200 Chart and #5 in Australia where Green’s LP “Little Hell” was certified GOLD. In 2014, Green collaborated with international superstar Alecia Moore (aka P!nk) on a new project titled, You+Me. The duo’s acclaimed Platinum-certified first record, “Rose Ave.,” debuted at #4 on the U.S. Top 200 Chart, #1 in Canada, #2 in Australia culminating in memorable performances on The Ellen Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live.

In 2022, Green was honored with the SOCAN National Achievement Award at the JUNO Awards in recognition of his philanthropic contributions to music education in Canada music education in Canada.