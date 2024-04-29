New album, I’d Be Lying to Say I’m Not Weak, comes out in full on Friday, May 17, from dynamic Northeastern Pennsylvania rock band, So Much Hope, Buried.

So Much Hope, Buried.’s single off their upcoming album, “Vacant Home,” recently played during 979X’s Locals Only radio show on Sunday nights from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

So Much Hope, Buried comes out with a new album, I’d Be Lying to Say I’m Not Weak, on May 17 and they’ll be working hard this spring/summer to spread the word. The debut song from the upcoming release just hit the radio on 979X’s Locals Only.

The band combines their vintage black and white aesthetic with skillful rock instrumentals. They mix moody metal and pop-punk influences with melodic sounds and heartfelt lyrics that cut deep to create a something totally original. The band name, So Much Hope, Buried. stems from their lyrical themes of dealing with mental illness and playing into existentialism.

One thing that separates So Much Hope Buried. from other rock bands is that piano takes center stage in their music. Vocalist and pianist Derek Nowak uses classical piano as a main instrument, instead taking on a supporting role.

“We all have different backgrounds and interests — mixing that in with a more piano-driven rock sound gives us enough diversity to stand out.” said , Guitarist and vocalist Andrew Blank.

The band’s first LP, I’d Be Lying to Say I’m Not Weak, will be released on all streaming platforms Friday, May 17.

They’re set to play the record in full acoustically on Saturday, May 18, at Abide Coffeehouse during Wilkes-Barre’s Fine Arts Fiesta. The coffee shoppe will also feature specialty drinks named after the songs off their album over the week leading up to the release.

So Much Hope, Buried. then celebrates their official album release show at The River Street Jazz Café in Plains on Saturday, May 25.

“My goal for SMHB is to take it as big and as far as we possibly can,” said drummer Eric Novroski.

A kicka**, complicated first glimpse into their coming album, “Vacant Home” (Feat. Mochinaga from Fall of Tears) was recently featured on 979X’s Locals Only show. It’s the perfect beautiful, melancholy taste of their new record.

“It’s a very emotional song about a loved one clearing remnants of cherished memories in a house. The song is filled with metaphors about loss, an abandoned house and mental illness,” said Derek Nowak.

Sarah Novroski,talented video producer and wife of Eric Novroski, appropriately shot the new music video in a vacant home in Shickshinny. Mochinaga from Fall of Tears, a poetry-reading hardcore/screamo band, also provides a moving metalcore verse in Japanese. The video features translations for both languages.

So Much Hope, Buried. formed during the pandemic as a side project that blossomed into the rising local band they are today. Andrew Blank and Derek Nowak got to know each other at the end of high school from playing in bands together. Then, Nowak and Eric Novroski got to know each other from college. They also recently added Gavin Jacobs on bass.

“I have known Derek for years. One day, I was on a lunch break at work and he literally just called me out of the blue and asked if I wanted to join a band he’s starting. I didn’t hesitate and just said yes,” said Andrew Blank.

“Back in the early days of this band, Derek came to my studio to record drums and some vocals. After that session, he asked me if I wanted to join the band. I was really into the song they were working on, so I was excited to join.” said Eric Novroski who also owns Novro Studios in Shavertown.

“SMHB is unapologetically us. We make the music we want to make and are fortunate enough to not have to follow any standards. I think the beauty of this band is we all get excited about writing and creating, and it just flows naturally, “said Novroski.

The band is proud that they had the chance to try new things on this album, including “Idle Hands” in which Derek Nowak included a saxophone solo to flex the band’s versatile musical ability, blended perfectly into their handcrafted sound.

“I grew up playing alto saxophone in high school and in a band with my brothers called Hybrid Sessions. (This album) is probably the coolest thing we’ve done so far, and we are so excited to share it with everyone!” said Nowak.

They’re looking forward to reactions on their newest material. “Apparition” was their single released prior to the new record which was well-received by audiences and gained over over 120,000 plays on Spotify alone.

“I get so stoked to see the excitement in faces when we (tend to) close out the set with that one,” said Andrew Blank.

So Much Hope, Buried. has a lot planned for the remainder of 2024, mainly promoting their new album and racking up as many live shows as they possibly can, where you can expect a lot of energy and a genuine emotional performance.

“Performing live is an absolute must for us. The energy and feeling we get when playing live is incredible and brings us even closer as friends,” said Eric Novroski.

So Much Hope, Buried. will headline the album release show on May 25 at the River Street Jazz Cafe with the doors opening at 7:00 p.m. They’ll be joined by Wither Away, For the Better and James Barrett. This spring marks a new chapter for the up-and-coming rock group out of Luzerne County.

“Some things you just can’t see yourself not doing. I figured out music was that for me in my late teens,” said Andrew Blank. “I hope we find success so we’re able to stick this out and provide for our loved ones. I would love to make creating and playing music my full-time gig.”

“I want my music and lyrics to resonate with people. Help them through struggles and inspire them to achieve the goals that they’re insecure about,” said Derek Nowak. “All of us play music together because we all want this band to form a community.”

“I want to achieve a career that provides a life for my family that is unconventional,” said Eric Novroski. “I play music with these guys because they are my best friends. What we play, genre wise, doesn’t matter. As long as I can play with these guys.”

It’s been an exciting journey so far, and one of the band’s favorite milestones to date was getting their music pressed on vinyl…or when they played soon-to-be-released song, “Worry About Me” and the whole audience was swaying with their phone lights.

“As a physical media collector, there’s something about laying the needle down on your favorite record, listening to the raw popping and crackling of the record and being fully immersed into the sound. Being that people get to do that with my own music — makes me tear up,” said Derek Nowak.

Follow along with So Much Hope, Buried. on social media to stay up to date with their latest show and album announcements. They love connecting with fans and artists so come hang and say hello at their live gigs. Check out merchandise, tour dates, music and more on somuchhopeburied.com.

Listen to 979X’s Locals Only show with Lazy E on every Sunday between 7:00 pm. to 8:00 p.m. to hear all the best original rock music coming out of NEPA.