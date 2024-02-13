BETHLEHEM — ArtsQuest announced, moe. will jam at The Levitt Pavilion at SteelStacks on Wednesday, July 10, with opening band, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday. February 16.

Ticket access begins early for ArtsQuest Members on Thursday, February 15 at 10:00 a.m. for ArtsQuest Members and opens to everybody Friday at 10:00 a.m. on steelstacks.org. Ticket prices start at $36.

moe. is treasured for their mesmerizing musical synergy, unfettered showmanship and smart, resonant songcraft.

For three decades, the band, made up of Al Schnier (guitars, vocals), Chuck Garvey (guitars, vocals), Rob Derhak (bass, vocals), Jim Loughlin (percussion, vibes) and Vinnie Amico (drums), has corralled myriad musical forms on a truly original journey rich with crafty, clever songwriting and astonishing resourcefulness.

Fueled by an impassioned fan base, moe. has spent much of those thirty years on the road, encompassing countless live performances marked by eclectic wit, deep friendship and exploratory invention.

While touring, moe. has enjoyed innumerable headline tours, international festival sets from Bonnaroo to Japan’s famed Fuji Rock, music-themed cruises and sold-out shows alongside such like-minded acts as the Allman Brothers Band, Robert Plant, members of the Grateful Dead, Dave Matthews Band, The Who, Gov’t Mule and Blues Traveler, to name a few. They’ve also promoted and headlined at multiple festivals of their own, including snoe.down and moe.down.

See moe. hit the Lehigh Valley when they take the stage summer 2024 in Bethlehem on July 10. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at t 7:00 p.m.