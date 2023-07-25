WILKES-BARRE – Country music star Martina McBride will return to the F.M. Kirby Center on Thursday, September 28 as part of the PNC Celebrity Series.

Ticket prices are $39.50, $59.50, $79.50, $89.50, or $99.50 plus fees. The Kirby Member Presale starts Thursday, July 26 at 10:00 a.m. with sales opening to the public on Friday, July 27 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased online at kirbycenter.org, ticketmaster.com, at the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office during regular business hours or by calling 570-826-1100.

Multiple Grammy® nominee Martina McBride has sold over 23 million albums to date, which includes 20 Top 10 singles and six #1 hits. Martina McBride has earned more than 15 major music awards, including four wins for Female Vocalist of the Year from the Country Music Association, and won three Academy of Country Music for Top Female Vocalist.

Martina has been awarded 14 Gold Records. Nine Platinum honors, three Double Platinum Records, and two Triple Platinum Awards. Martina was awarded the Covenant House Beacon of Hope Award and the Music Business Association’s prestigious 2015 Harry Chapin Memorial Humanitarian Award for her philanthropic efforts on behalf of domestic violence. Most recently, Martina was honored with the Cliffie Stone Icon Award at the ACM Honors event for her impactful contributions to country music.

When Martina isn’t in the studio, she focuses her time on charitable causes dear to her heart through her Team Music Is Love charity initiative. McBride resides in Nashville with her husband, John, and their three daughters.

You can keep up with her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. For further tour dates, please visit her website at http://www.martinamcbride.com/.

To become a Kirby Center member visit: https://www.kirbycenter.org/support/membership/