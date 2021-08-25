🔊 Listen to this

The winning images of the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership (SGP) 10th Annual Photo Contest, Treasured Towns and Landscapes of the Susquehanna Greenway are making their debut at the Dietrich Theater in the charming Susquehanna Greenway River Town of Tunkhannock.

They will be on display at this iconic North Branch location for the month of August, and can be viewed during scheduled movie showtimes or by appointment.

The photo contest drew images from across the Susquehanna Greenway and saw its largest ever submissions count, totaling 768 entries. Entries were presented to a select group of judges where they based their decisions on adherence to the category theme, composition and quality. This year’s categories included Treasured River Towns, Treasured Landscapes, Susquehanna Adventures, and Wildlife.

“I’m always impressed by the scope of the photos submitted, as well as the nuances of often familiar scenes that set some photos apart from the rest,” explained Rick Hiduk, Managing Editor of Endless Mountain Lifestyles, and one of the judges for this year’s contest.

David Walsh’s photo from the Marie Antoinette Overlook was named the 2nd Place Winner in the Landscape category, with his photo overlooking the Susquehanna River. The image depicts a vast pastoral landscape so iconic to the river’s North Branch. You can see David and all the other winners on SGP’s website at www.susquehannagreenway.org and SGP’s Facebook page.

In addition to receiving cash prizes, the contest winners will have their photos printed, framed and displayed as part of a traveling gallery that will exhibit across the Susquehanna Greenway throughout the year.

“The photo contest provides a key touchpoint for people in locations all along the river,” explained SGP Director of Communications & Outreach, Alana Jajko. “As the traveling gallery moves from place to place so too do the scenes of the Susquehanna, encouraging viewers to discover the beauty and resources of the Susquehanna River.”

The Susquehanna Greenway is a corridor of connected trails, parks, river access points, and communities, linking people to the natural and cultural treasures of the Susquehanna River. The mission of the Susquehanna Greenway Partnership is to continue to grow the Greenway by building connections along the Susquehanna River, inspiring people to engage with the outdoors, and transforming communities into places where people want to live, work, and explore. Learn more at susquehannagreenway.org.