Spice up your winter life with live, in-person entertainment happening everywhere in Northeastern Pennsylvania from the cities to the slopes. Wilkes-Barre and Jim Thorpe have some big names coming to town this weekend, while amazing local artists are holding it down in Scranton and the Poconos.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

Cover Photo of the Week: Sensational Scranton band, Esta Coda, masterfully blends pop, punk, and alternative rock. This four-piece group has now been putting on high-fire shows across NEPA and beyond for over a decade. They’ll be a part of the Carve 4 Cancer entertainment lineup in the lodge at Montage Mountain on Saturday, Feb. 1. Photo by Keith Perks at 1120 Studios.

by: Gabrielle Lang

F.M. KIRBY CENTER

Lee Brice

THURS, JAN 30, 8:00 P.M.

–

KC and The Sunshine Band

FRI, JAN 31, 7:30 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

FJ – A tribute to Foreigner & Journey featuring Constantine Maroulis

FRI, JAN 31, 8:00 P.M.

–

Us & Floyd

SAT, FEB 1, 8:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Eddie Appnel Duo

FRI, JAN 31, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – DALLAS

Jimmy Stranger

FRI, JAN 31, 7:00 P.M.

–

Blue Moxie

SAT, FEB 1, 7:00 P.M.

III GUYS PIZZA – MOUNTAINTOP

Tim Noble

SAT, FEB 1, 7:00 P.M.

MONTAGE MOUNTAIN

Esta Coda, Gracie Jane Sinclair, Butter N’ Onions, Turtle Logic, The Broke Pines, Southside Five, Wineskin, Chase Who Band @ Carve 4 Cancer

SAT, FEB 1, 10:00 A.M.

HARRY’S

Black Tie Stereo

FRI, JAN 31, 9:00 P.M.

–

The JOB – Jay Orell Band

SAT, FEB 1, 9:00 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Kevin Vest

FRI, JAN 31, 8:30 P.M.

–

Almost Infamous

SAT, FEB 1, 9:00 P.M.

RIVER STREET JAZZ CAFE

“Dead Idiots” Ft members of Strawberry Jam and Village Idiots doing Grateful Dead

SAT, FEB 1, 8:00 P.M.

ARLOS TAVERN

Adam Buffington

FRI, JAN 31, 6:30 P.M.

–

Rhiana Shew

SAT, FEB 1, 6:30 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas

SUN, FEB 2, 3:00 P.M.

R BAR

Rob Mordan

FRI, JAN 31, 6:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

Light Up the Moon @ Breakers

FRI, JAN 31, 8:30 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, FEB 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Until Sunrise @ Breakers

SAT, FEB 1, 8:30 P.M.

–

Hangin’ With F.O.G. @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, FEB 1, 9:30 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

Li’Nards Many Moods

SAT, FEB 1, 8:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR & GRILL

QBALL

FRI, JAN 31, 7:00 P.M.

–

Don Cannon Duo

SAT, FEB 1, 7:00 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Bryan Banks

THURS, JAN 30, 8:00 P.M.

–

D-West

FRI, JAN 31, 9:00 P.M.

–

The 335

SAT, FEB 1, 9:00 P.M.

THE STONEHOUSE

Funky Thursday w/ Greenfield III

THURS, JAN 30, 8:00 P.M.

–

40 Watt

FRI, JAN 31, 8:00 P.M.

–

Samantha G & The Professor

SUN, FEB 2, 4:00 P.M.

CAMELBACK RESORT

Roy Ramos @ Berrelli’s Italian Chophouse

THURS, JAN 30, 6:00 P.M.

–

Doug Kaetz @ Trail’s End

FRI, JAN 31, 7:00 P.M.

–

Andrew Moses @ La Colombe

FRI, JAN 31, 7:00 P.M.

–

DJ Highland @ Thirsty Camel

SAT, FEB 1, 1:00 P.M.

–

Jeriis Cook @ Trail’s End

SAT, FEB 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Doug Kaetz @ La Colombe

SAT, FEB 1, 7:00 P.M.

THE MINES

DJ Venom X @ Naughty or Nice Pajama Party

THURS, JAN 30, 9:00 P.M.

PENN’S PEAK

Jessie’s Girl -Back to the 80’s Show

FRI, JAN 31, 8:00 P.M.

–

TUSK – The Classic Fleetwood Mac Tribute

SAT, FEB 1, 8:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Tori V

THURS, JAN 30, 6:00 P.M.

–

Poppa Cheri

FRI, JAN 31, 7:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Autumn Falls

FRI, JAN 31, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

Dave & Chae Duo

FRI, JAN 31, 8:00 P.M.

MCGRATH’S PUB & EATERY

Joey Lannigan w/ Amy Lee

FRI, JAN 31, 7:00 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Jeff Lewis

THURS, JAN 30, 5:00 P.M.

–

Blue Moxie

FRI, JAN 31, 6:00 P.M.

–

Eddie Seber

SUN, FEB 2, 3:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Unleashed

FRI, JAN 31, 7:00 P.M.

–

Alibi

SAT, FEB 1, 7:00 P.M.

AJ’S BAR & GRILL

DJ

FRI, JAN 31, 9:00 P.M.

–

The Vierling Duo

SAT, FEB 1, 8:30 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

The Tisburys, James Barrett, and Water Street @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, FEB 1, 7:00 P.M

PALERMO’S PIZZA

Guy Miller

FRI, JAN 31, 7:00 P.M.

–

QBALL

SAT, FEB 1, 7:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Mike Brown

THURS, JAN 30, 7:00 P.M.

–

Zenith

FRI, JAN 31, 7:00 P.M.

–

Jon Dressler

SAT, FEB 1, 3:00 P.M.

–

(Not) John

SAT, FEB 1, 7:00 P.M.

–

Honey & Nutz

SUN, FEB 2, 7:00 P.M.

HONKYTONK

Rick Jones Band

FRI, JAN 31, 8:00 P.M.

–

Fabulous 45s

SAT, FEB 1, 7:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.