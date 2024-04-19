The Casper Band continues to celebrate the release of their sophomore album, Morning Sun, this week in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

On Wednesday, April 24, The Casper Band hosts their second release show at The Bog in Scranton.

They recently honored the record, that came out on March 23, at Arlo’s Tavern in Ararat and return there for an afternoon jam on Sunday, April 21, starting at 3:00 p.m.. Songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist Patrick Casper says he and his bandmates members hail from the Pleasant Mount and Uniondale region so they frequent the nearby venue.

“We’ve been playing around the area for a real long time, and we’re looking forward to seeing all our family and friends,” said Casper.

The Casper Band features a wide range of instruments to create their own proprietary blend of melodic Americana, bluegrass, country, rock, and blues. They enjoy having the opportunity to make whatever music they want to make through this dynamic group and they demonstrate all that freedom on Morning Sun.

“We can play all those different types of music on one album,” said Casper. “We like to play around with all the different sounds.”

The Casper Band has been playing strong for eight years and — in that time — they’ve played all over, creating audiences in new places. Before The Casper Band, members were also in another band together called Hitch and Cricket from 1997 to 2016.

Current members include Patrick Casper (songwriter, guitar, vocals), Jess Erdmann (bass, vocals), Lee Clarke (drums, percussion), and Josh Kulick (banjo, pedal steel, dobro, guitar).

The title song, “Morning Sun” was their debut single from the new album, complete with its own music video which has received a lot of positive attention among listeners. They felt this was the strongest song on the album.

Each song connects with their hard-working fans through connections in love, hardship and daily life. The heartfelt songwriting mixed with their melodic soul-healing sound conveys a sense of warmth for music-lovers of all kinds. The band is proud of this new release and believes it’s even stronger than their first. The growth is certainly measurable through these eleven brand new tracks.

“We definitely got tighter and grew more as a band. These songs we liked more than the first album. We just felt more comfortable with these songs,” explained Casper.

They’re grateful to be a part of the talented music scene we have here in the area, while connecting and collaborating with other local artists and venues (Shout-out to Rudy at The Bog!).

Performing live is a major part of what makes the The Casper Band who they are, so they’re looking forward to doing justice to their new Morning Sun album across NEPA over the following week. Be sure to catch them live, follow them on social media, and listen to their new album on all streaming platforms.