SCRANTON – Broadway In Scranton and Griffin Pond Animal Shelter team up in celebration of the national touring production of ANNIE, coming to the Scranton Cultural Center February 16 through February 18.

With every donation to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, patrons can save $10 on select seats to the Friday, February 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 17 at 7:30 p.m. performances of “Annie”.

Donations are accepted at the Scranton Cultural Center Box Office on N. Washington Avenue in Scranton and Griffin Pond Animal Shelter on Griffin Pond Rd in South Abington Township. Donations will also be accepted at the theatre at each ”Annie” showing.

Ideal donation items include dog and cat food, blankets/towels, and gift cards. A full list of items can be found here.

This offer ends Saturday, February 17 and is valid on select seats. Savings are valid toward each ticket purchased (limit of four tickets per donation). Limited inventory is available, and offer is valid while supplies last.

An all-new tour of the iconic Tony Award®-winning musical, ANNIE, comes to Scranton on Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 18. Showtimes are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale at the Scranton Cultural Center Box Office and BroadwayInScranton.com.