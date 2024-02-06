KINGSTON — Wyoming Seminary’s Drama Department will present its annual Winter Acting Workshop, a selection of short plays and scenes in two alternating slates, from Wednesday, February 7 to Sunday, February 11.

Performances are free and open to the public, but seating is limited.

The audience will be seated on stage in an intimate “black box” setting in the Buckingham Performing Arts Center, located on Wyoming Seminary’s Upper School Campus. Parking is available in the lot located at the corner of Hoyt and North Sprague Avenue.

Slate A Performances:

Wednesday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 10 at 2:00 p.m.

Slate B Performances: