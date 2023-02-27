Act Out Theatre Group presents “Matilda” Production

TAYLOR — Act Out Theatre Group LLC opens “Matilda” Friday, March 3 to a sold-out audience at its new location on South Main Street in Taylor. The local production will run shows the weekend of March 3 and the weekend of March 10.

“We are excited to hold our third workshop in our new space, especially with Matilda because it is our all-ages workshop” said Dan Pittman, the theatre’s artistic director and director of Matilda.

Every winter, Act Out holds an all-ages workshop where children ages 4 to 11 take part in the ensemble and play smaller roles and children and teens ages 11 to senior in high school play the main roles.

“All ages workshops are my favorite,” said Pittman, of Plymouth. “They are a great way for the younger kids to learn from the older kids that they look up to. And, the older kids learn to remember to not always be so serious.”

Act Out Theater Group Taylor Matilda From left, Cari Altenhain, Moosic; Thea McKean, Scranton; Jordan Eliott, Scranton; Amya McKean, Scranton; Chase Richmond, Thropp; Jack Whiteduck, Pittston; Violet Stefanski, Dunmore; and Alena Foley, Scranton, gather to hear the horrors of their school.
The production includes 21 children and teens from throughout Wyoming Valley. Amya and Thea McKean from Scranton and Macie and Maddan Bennett from Throop are siblings in the production. The Bennetts are also twins.

“Having my sister in the show with me has been really helpful,” said Macie Bennett, who plays Lavender and Mrs. Wormwood on alternating nights of the production. “If I ever need advice or help with anything, I always have someone to talk to that understands because she is also experiencing it with me.”

Maddan Bennett, who plays Ms. Honey, agrees, adding that her sister is her number one supporter. “We always have each other to practice songs and lines,” she said.

Ms. Honey, played by Maddan Bennett of Throop, looks on as Matilda, played by Chloe Joyce of Scranton, reads a book. Zoey Schlittler of Dunmore also plays the title role in Act Out Theatre Group’s production of Matilda.

Other cast members include: Amya McKean from Scranton, portraying Children’s Entertainer/Lavender, Chloe Joyce from Scranton, portraying Matilda/Doctor; Zoey Schlittler from Dunmore, portraying Cook/Matilda; Marina Baca from Scranton, portraying Trunchbull/Sergei; Vivian Santiago from Covington Township, portraying Sergei/Trunchbull; Miguel Rodriguez from Moosic, portraying Mr. Wormwood/Escapologist; Leon Peck from Moosic, portraying Escapologist/Mr. Wormwood; Jordan Elliott from Scranton, portraying Mrs. Wormwood/Nigel and Michael; Rachel Hitchcock from Dunmore, portraying Bruce/Cook; Chase Richmond from Throop, portraying Doctor, Michael, Nigel/Bruce; Lorcan Baden from Taylor, portraying Rudolpho; Kenzie Kobeski from Moosic, portraying the Acrobat; Cari Altenhain from Moosic, portraying Miss Phelps; and children’s ensemble members Grace Kulick from Scranton, Thea McKean from Scranton, Violet Stefanski from Dunmore, Jack Whiteduck from Pittston, Alena Foley from Scranton, and Daymon Hall from Olyphant. They portray Erica, Hortensia, Amanda, Tommy 1, Alice, and Tommy 2, respectively.

“Alternating roles has become common practice at Act Out,” Pittman said. “It gives our participants a chance to experience a lead and ensemble in the same show.”

Matilda and Ms. Honey Act Out Theater Group Taylor Ms. Honey, played by Maddan Bennett of Throop, looks on as Matilda, played by Chloe Joyce of Scranton, reads a book. Zoey Schlittler of Dunmore also plays the title role in Act Out Theatre Group’s production of Matilda.
Chloe Joyce and Zoey Schlittler alternate the title role of Matilda.

“This show is different than ones that I have done previously before because of my role,” Schlittler said. “I have never been given a role this big before. It is exciting to experience a title role for the first time.”

Matilda runs on the Act Out stage from March 3 to March 12 with performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets purchased in advance are $15 for adults and $10 for students and seniors. At the door, tickets are $18 and $12 respectively. Advance reservations are recommended. Opening night is sold out. Tickets can be purchased at www.actouttheatre.com or reserved by emailing info@actouttheatre.com. Act Out Theatre Group is located at 802 South Main Street, Ste 804D, Taylor, PA.

The theatre will host a grand reopening and ribbon cutting March 4 at 2 p.m. featuring performances from members of the Act Out Family. The event is free and open to the public.

