Soak up every second of these long summer solstice days while you can! It’s a big weekend for entertainment in Northeastern Pennsylvania. There’s no shortage of outdoor concerts, patio parties, and other gatherings with excellent acts lined up!

Enjoy a summer concert series in Hazleton, Waverly, or Berwick. If that doesn’t float your boat, there’s a NEPA Horror Fest Pre-Party in Scranton or the 34th Annual Billtown Blues Music Festival in Hughesville. Check the list below for something cool to do near you.

All venues/events listed in no particular order, the lineup changes weekly.

This week’s cover photo: Original hard rock band, Suppress the Sky is playing two spots in NEPA this weekend! This energetic act headlines their very own show at the Sherman Showcase in Stroudsburg on Friday night, June 21. Then Saturday, June 22, they’ll head over to The Tap at Humboldt for “Art Fest 2024 – Elemental Fusion” to play during their full day of music, art, and fun on the patio.

by: Gabrielle Lang

CITY VIEW PARK

Philadelphia Freedom: A Tribute to Elton John and Opening Act: Six Shots @ Rockin’ The Mountain

FRI, JUNE 21, 5:00 P.M.

WAVERLY COMMUNITY HOUSE

Welcome Summer Concert with East Coast

THURS, JUNE 20, 6:00 P.M.

SUNSETS ON SOMA

The Music Room

THURS, JUNE 20, 5:30 P.M.

THE VSPOT BAR

Pucker Up!, Winter Wolf, Old Daggers, Beef @ NEPA Horror Fest Spooky Summer 4 – Pre-Party

THURS, JUNE 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Holtzmann Effect

FRI, JUNE 21, 9:00 P.M.

–

Young Lion

SAT, JUNE 22, 9:00 P.M.

SHERMAN THEATER

Suppress the Sky @ Sherman Showcase

FRI, JUNE 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Community Love Day @ Sherman Showcase

SAT, JUNE 22, 1:00 P.M.

–

Blackmore’s Night @ Sherman Theater

SAT, JUNE 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Newsboys @ Sherman Theater

SUN, JUNE 23, 7:00 P.M

THE WOODLANDS

M80

SAT, JUNE 22, 9:30 P.M.

HARRY’S BAR

Meet Me On Marcie

FRI, JUNE 21, 9:00 P.M.

–

Light Weight

SAT, JUNE 22, 9:30 P.M.

BREAKER BREWING OUTPOST

Betty White Devil

SAT, JUNE 22, 6:00 P.M.

THE MINES UNDERGROUND

DJ Venom X @ Ocean City Party

THURS, JUNE 20, 9:00 P.M.

MAUCH CHUNK OPERA HOUSE

Steamroller – the Music of James Taylor

FRI, JUNE 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

33 1/3 LIVE’s Killer Queen Experience

SAT, JUNE 22, 8:00 P.M.

ARLO’S TAVERN

Rob and Jack

FRI, JUNE 21, 6:30 P.M.

–

Bob Tellefson Band

SAT, JUNE 22, 6:30 P.M.

–

Joe Kopicki Band

SUN, JUNE 23, 3:00 P.M.

BILLTOWN BLUES FESTIVAL

Various Artists @ 34th Annual Billtown Blues Festival

FRI, JUNE 21 – SAT, JUNE 22

PENN’S PEAK

James Supra / Sarah Ayers Band @ Summer Deck Party

THURS, JUNE 20, 6:30 P.M.

–

Jessie’s Girl -Back to the 80’s Show

FRI, JUNE 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

Deadgrass w/ Special Guest Marc Muller’s Americana Jazz

SAT, JUNE 22, 8:00 P.M.

BROADWAY GRILLE

Open Mic Night w/ Matt Filer

THURS, JUNE 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

Q-Ball

FRI, JUNE 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Rhythm Methods

SAT, JUNE 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Curious Dog

SUN, JUNE 16, 3:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – MOUNTAIN TOP

Karaoke Night w/ DJ Dave

SAT, JUNE 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Tori V

SUN, JUNE 23, 1:00 P.M.

III GUYS RESTAURANT & SPORTS BAR – EDWARDSVILLE

Stealing Neil

FRI, JUNE 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Strums & Drums

SAT, JUNE 22, 7:00 P.M.

MOHEGAN PENNSYLVANIA

LOVESONG – A Tribute to The Cure @ Party on the Patio

THURS, JUNE 20, 7:30 P.M.

–

Bad Liars @ Hive Taphouse

THURS, JUNE 20, 9:30 P.M.

–

DJ Tommy @ Breakers

THURS, JUNE 20, 10:00 P.M.

–

CC Music Duo @ Embers Terrace

FRI, JUNE 21, 6:00 P.M.

–

Toasted @ Breakers

FRI, JUNE 21, 8:30 P.M.

–

The Second Dimension Duo @ Hive Taphouse

FRI, JUNE 21, 9:30 P.M.

–

Ken Norton Solo @ Embers Terrace

SAT, JUNE 22, 6:00 P.M.

–

Piano Night w/ Lee Strubeck @ Bean and Vine Café & Wine Bar

SAT, JUNE 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Screaming Broccoli @ Breakers

SAT, JUNE 22, 8:30 P.M.

–

Bad Liars @ Hive Taphouse

SAT, JUNE 22, 9:30 P.M.

RITZ THEATER

Green Jelly w/ Kissing Candace

FRI, JUNE 21, 6:00 P.M.

TAP AT HUMBOLDT

Project 22

FRI, JUNE 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Hoodleybah with Josh Martonyak, Candela, Suppress the Sky @ Art Fest 2024 – Elemental Fusion

SAT, JUNE 22, 1:00 P.M.

POOR RICHARD’S PUB

Dashboard Mary

FRI, JUNE 21, 9:00 P.M.

–

Karaoke w/ DJ Honey Do

SAT, JUNE 22, 7:30 P.M.

JACKSON MANSION

Dan Hess Band @ Berwick Summer Concert Series

THURS, JUNE 20, 7:00 P.M.

AJ’s BAR N’ GRILL

DJ Sosa

FRI, JUNE 21, 9:00 P.M.

–

Dueling Pianos

SAT, JUNE 22, 8:30 P.M.

JAM ROOM BREWING COMPANY

Victore Fiore

THURS, JUNE 20, 6:00 P.M.

–

Butter N’ Onions

FRI, JUNE 21, 6:00 P.M.

–

Dan Engvaldsen

SUN, JUNE 23, 2:00 P.M.

RIKASAONMAIN

Hot Club of Scranton @ thejoint53

FRI, JUNE 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

Melliflous @ thejoint53

SAT, JUNE 22, 6:00 P.M.

–

Dustin Douglas @ Rooftop53

SAT, JUNE 22, 8:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – HARVEYS LAKE

Eddie Appnel & Henry Pehala’s Shameless Duo

THURS, JUNE 20, 6:00 P.M.

–

Jeanne & Gary

FRI, JUNE 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Triple Fret

SAT, JUNE 22, 7:00 P.M.

–

Sister Esther

SUN, JUNE 23, 1:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – WILKES-BARRE

Mike Baresse

FRI, JUNE 21, 6:00 P.M.

GROTTO PIZZA – EDWARDSVILLE

The Pickups Duo

FRI, JUNE 21, 8:00 P.M.

DRAFTS BAR

Heads Up Duo

THURS, JUNE 20, 6:00 P.M.

–

Group Du Jour

FRI, JUNE 21, 8:00 P.M.

–

Nu Dawning

SAT, JUNE 22, 8:00 P.M.

–

2 Chicks, 1 Guitar

SUN, JUNE 23, 3:00 P.M.

SUMMIT CIGAR

DJ Edwin

FRI, JUNE 21, 8:00 P.M.

FREAS FARM WINERY

All That Glitters

SAT, JUNE 22, 7:00 P.M.

NORTH SLOPE PUB & EATERY

Triple Fret

FRI, JUNE 21, 7:00 P.M.

–

Brendan Michael Smith

SUN, JUNE 23, 4:00 P.M.

LAKELAND ORCHARD

Popstar Drive

SAT, JUNE 22, 1:00 P.M.

–

DemGuyz

SUN, JUNE 23, 1:00 P.M.

ALTER HOUSE

Jonny D

THURS, JUNE 20, 7:00 P.M.

BENNY BREWING CO.

Dave & Chae

FRI, JUNE 21, 6:30 P.M

–

Tori V Solo

SAT, JUNE 22, 6:30 P.M.

CHEAP SHOTS BAR & RESTAURANT

Keith Stone

THURS, JUNE 20, 7:00 P.M.

–

The Antidepressants

FRI, JUNE 21, 8:30 P.M.

–

Social Parasite and Aberdeen

SAT, JUNE 22, 8:30 P.M.

INFUSIONS CAFE & LOUNGE

LNJ Sessions

FRI, JUNE 21, 9:00 P.M.

Did we miss something? Let our Entertainment Writer, Gabrielle (Gabby) Lang, know about your upcoming shows and events throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania at glang@timesleader.com.