Singer-songwriter-musician and Scranton-native, Betty White Devil performs at bars, cafes, and venues throughout the Northeast with his alt-indie music rooted in emo.

Betty White Devil released “Uranus Ore Mine” at the very end of December 2023, now available for listening on Spotify.

D.J. Baker better known by his stage name, Betty White Devil, just dropped his first full-length album, hilariously called “Uranus Ore Mine,” to start off the new year with new jams.

But don’t let that tongue-in-cheek title fool you because “Uranus Ore Mine” doesn’t lend itself to the depths of the content.

The Scranton-native singer-songwriter plays a blend of indie/alternative music rooted in punk/emo with a healthy splash of folk in the mix. Betty White Devil has played bars, cafes, and venues around NEPA, Central PA, NYC, Philadelphia, NJ, and even New England since officially starting the project in 2022.

“I don’t know if I’m a musician as much as I’m just a fan of music,” said D.J. Baker.

D.J. Baker grew up in Scranton playing in high school bands with friends — some of which have gone on to tour the world. When he moved to Philly for college, he accessed more musical experiences and talented musicians. Eventually he even got into acting and spent years living in Los Angeles. He a featured performer for the Scranton Cultural Center’s “Underground Microphone” series in 2022.

Betty White Devil writes all his own songs and the ten that made the album were written throughout his intriguing life. Some he penned while living in Philly, others in L.A. during the pandemic.

“One of them, straight-up, the first verse was written when I was on Redondo Beach,” explained Baker.

Then, when he was sitting at Adezzo Coffee Shop in Scranton one day, armed with the power of caffeine and an acoustic guitar, he revisited that verse and ironed it out in 25 minutes. That song would become “In My Mind,” the most heartfelt track on the record.

The acoustic song, “In My Mind” tells a heart-wrenching tale with detailed imagery and melancholy affection. It has all the tears of an emo punk song along with all the beauty D.J. Baker brings to the track.

Betty White Devil played with The Broke Pines at The Bog on the first night they started hosting live music. D.J. Baker said he got a lot of excellent feedback from that crowd. He found people were drawn to emotional songs like “In My Mind.”

As for other tracks on this new record to queue up, ”Without a Fight” gets the party how started and makes for a proper intro to the album. Baker said it’s a nod to the late 90s-early 2000s pop punk scene and more specifically, the Gin Blossoms song, “Hey Jealousy,” so pay attention!

Since the album drop, he’s also received positive messages about “Sunset Cliffs.” This track takes you on long, melodic epic about reflection as Baker guides you through with his intricate lyrics and charming voice. He’s honored that people are listening closely to the full song and letting it resonate with them in their own way.

“I feel like that’s the point in art. Once you create it, you put it out there and it’s no longer yours. You see how people react,” said D.J. Baker. “If people had the opportunity to take a listen while on a drive — there’s definitely something there for 99% of people to enjoy.”

When he was looking to record his first official album, Betty White Devil turned to Eric Ritter at Windmill Agency and couldn’t have been happier with his partner choice.

“All my musician friends pointed me in the direction of Eric Ritter. I’m so glad they did. I’ve been an athlete most of my life and I’ve had many kinds of coaches and he has that type of presence — someone who’s guiding you through to get the best out of you,” said Baker.

You may be surprised to hear how much thoughtfulness went into an album called “Uranus Ore Mine,” but unlike the title, this album debut is no joke and the songs are full of meaning.

The name comes from, as many great stories do, a few drinks with friends at a local bar. They were coming up with joke album titles — the same session “Betty White Devil” derived from — and D.J. Baker decided, actually, he wanted to use “Uranus Ore Mine” for his real album. Laughable titles with nothing to do with the content are a sentiment reminiscent of the late 2000s emo scene, so it all aligns.

Although Betty White Devil is a solo project, D.J. Baker worked with a full band to achieve the sound he imagined. He looks forward to performing with a band during some live shows in 2024 so audiences experience his songs the way he intended.

“With the record itself, I’m looking forward to people being able to listen to a full band version — a fully realized version — of songs I’ve been playing for the past year or so during solo acoustic sets,” said D.J. Baker.

He said part of the fun in seeing any artist live is hearing how different songs sound live compared to on the record. That’s all part of the experience. Betty White Devil wants to show listeners the complete picture. He looks forward to seeing their reactions and hopes this will open the door to more opportunities.

Although many of his performances have taken place outside the area, Baker would like to play more around Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. While attending Electric City Music Conference in 2023, he was inspired by all the showcased local talent.

D.J. Baker’s goal for 2024 is to play with more bands in NEPA. His major goal is to play Camp Punksylvania, but mostly, he just wants to get to know more regional artists and play more hometown shows.

“We all raise the tides together!” said D.J. Baker. “I love going to see bands around here, that’s how you get into a scene. But I feel like I have something to offer that isn’t as readily available in this area.”

Betty White Devil performs live Friday, January 12, at 8:00 p.m. at the The 1905 Tavern in South Side Scranton. Then, he’s hitting the road again!

In addition to creative pursuits, D.J. Baker also balances working as a professional firefighter/EMT and a cross country and track coach at a local high school. He’s also a former collegiate runner in addition to all his musical affinities.

Listen to Betty White Devil’s first-ever full-length album, “Uranus Ore Mine,” on Spotify. Follow along with Betty White Devil on Facebook and Instagram for updates on where to witness this talented singer-songwriter-musician next.