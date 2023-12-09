Sick Century is a three-man rock band out of York, Pennsylvania who has recently been gaining national recognition with their music.

“What people can expect is a rock show in the purest form. We like to put on a show,” said Guitarist, Nick Black.

“We all realized we had instant chemistry and wanted to take the band as far as we can go. Been the same ever since, just leveling up each turn,” said Lead Vocalist, Marc Kahn.

Performing live is one of Sick Century’s favorite things about being in a band and they aim to put on an unforgettable rock show each time they get on stage. Pictured: Brady Hearn on drums.

Sick Century has truly been on their come-up over the course of 2023. Music from this PA-made metal trio recently played on 979x’s Locals Only show, which airs Sundays from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

This three-man rock band out of York currently consists of members Marc Kahn on vocals, Brady Hearn on drums, and Nick Black on guitar.

Sick Century earned notoriety in the summer of 2023 when their videos started going viral on TikTok and gaining traction among the hard rock community. And they haven’t slowed down since!

You may have heard their hit song, “Winter Rain,” playing on Lazy E’s Locals Only show on 979X. This particular track comes off their first official EP album from 2022, “Outer Worlds, Inner Demons”, and it’s swiftly become the band’s hottest song on Spotify. Not to mention, it’s the perfect song to introduce those complicated feelings connected with the incoming winter season.

“This song just really seemed to touch people on an emotional level. Whether it’s the lyrics or the music, people seem to really gravitate to it,” said Guitarist Nick Black.

In addition to the total blow-up of “Winter Rain,” all that positive attention led to Sick Century’s biggest milestone to date in July 2023, when they opened for Five Finger Death Punch at the York State Fair in their hometown.

“It has been a goal of mine to play the Bobcat stage since I started playing drums, let alone play with one of the biggest metal bands on the planet. It wouldn’t have happened without all the fans (SickO’s) helping us make enough noise to get on their radar. Eternally grateful for that opportunity,” said Drummer, Brady Hearn.

Sick Century has one last show left in 2023. See them play live at Lovedraft’s Brewing Co in Mechanicsburg on Wednesday, December 13, for the “Seven Sins of Christmas” with Any Given Sin, Dead Eyes, Rise Among Rivals, and Lives Lost.

Sick Century believes performing live is one of the best feelings you can experience as a band.

You’ll experience Brady Hearn flipping and spinning his drumsticks, Nick Black headbanging away and playing like a madman, and Marc captivating the crowd with his powerful vocals and commanding presence. Together, they’ve proven Sick Century can play alongside their rock idols, literally.

Sick Century began as a side project that grew into something more. Marc Kahn and Scott Hoon met in 2017 and started writing demos together in 2018. After releasing a few singles, they decided to take the music in another direction. When they added Brady Hearn and Nick Black in late 2019/early 2020, it was clear they had the ingredients they needed for a big rock band. And, they’ve been building towards that ever since.

Kahn said he and his band-mates are all audiophiles who are religious about their hard rock and metal music. They’re also influenced by pop music such as Disturbed, Breaking Benjamin, Tool, Alice In Chains, and other hard rock icons from the 90s and early 2000s. I know, I know, I know. That’s not who you imagine when you think of “pop” but Kahn said whether you want to believe it or not — these are all pop artists who put their own unique spin on a music style.

“We’re really just fans of art and songs. Having such a combined musical knowledge, nothing can really slip by us and we can’t be fake about writing. For us, we all have to feel it and agree that what we are releasing is the most original. There is no cheating in Sick Century. If there’s anything disingenuous in the music, we change it or just scrap the idea entirely,” explained Kahn of their creative process.

Sick Century just released a brand new music video for their latest single, “Seraphim,” which just premiered on November 9.

“Seraphim touches on internal torment. I think everyone can relate to this. Whether you’re in a bad relationship, your work isn’t treating you right, family and friends don’t believe in you. We’ve all been there,” said Marc Kahn. “This song is about the invisible force that seems to hold us back in life. Seraphim kind of personifies it in the form of two angels, a dark and a light, who are fighting or maybe even for the subject’s life.”

This song also connects to another one that we can expect on their next record. Yep, that’s right! Sick Century said they’re currently writing a new album that they aim to drop mid 2024.

Although they can’t release too many details about the project just yet, this will mark the band’s first official full-length album — and they can’t wait to reveal more to their supporters!

When it comes down to it, Sick Century is fully invested in their fans most of all. They look forward to making a meaningful impact on their listeners with each performance and song.

”Honestly, if songs that we create can touch people in any way or invoke some kind of feeling, that really means a lot to us. The fact that we are seeing it already is pretty mind blowing!” said Nick Black.

“We’re extremely thankful for all our fans, friends, and family. None of this could be possible without all the SickOs out there who have been showing us love and support since day one,” said Brady Hearn. “We look forward to seeing you all in 2024.”

Listen to Sick Century’s music on all streaming platforms and follow along with them on social media, including that infamous TikTok account!

Tune in to 979X’s Locals Only show on Sundays from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with Lazy E to hear impressive regional talent like Sick Century and more!