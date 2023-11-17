Listen to Traverse the Abyss and other regional rock acts on 979x’s weekly Locals Only show on Sundays from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Emerging from the Scranton metalcore scene in 2016, Traverse the Abyss have recently been generating traction across the country. This six-piece heavy metal band, featured on 979x’s Locals Only show, has kept busy playing major festivals and gaining recognition.

Their single “Only Human” just played on 979X’s Locals Only, ahead of their sold-out headlining show Saturday, November 18, at the Sherman Showcase in Stroudsburg. Looks like the Sherman Theater might have to move them to the main stage next time!

NEPA was obviously ready for Traverse the Abyss to hold another hometown show. Tickets to the concert sold out earlier this week. They’ll bring down the house with Nail Bite, Path We Choose, and Brimstoner.

Traverse the Abyss is an eclectic modern metalcore band that utilizes elements of groove and melodic death metal. They certainly use all three of their guitarists to create some sick ripping instrumentals over top Eric Abyss’s riveting vocal range. And, they bring all that energy live to the stage.

“What sets our sounds apart from other bands is our blending of the different metal subgenres within songs to keep the listeners interested and anticipating what might come next,” said Eric Abyss.

Traverse the Abyss was formed seven years ago by lead guitarist “Iron” Mike White and frontman Eric Abyss. The two played together since 2012 in bands Without a Martyr and then Threatpoint until they were ready to break out and do their own thing. They linked back up and polished a few older tracks that would become their new band’s very first songs.

Traverse the Abyss made their first public debut on October 1, 2016 with the song “One of a Kind” and then released their first album, “The Gamble of Life,” on November 26, 2016. Current band members include Justin Coe on guitar, Jamie Macheska on guitar, Dave Wilczewski on drums, Nick Cotillo on bass, Iron Mike White on lead guitar, and Abyss on vocals.

“Only Human,” is the original track that just aired on 979x’s #LocalsOnly show. This single from 2021 is the band’s most popular song on Spotify to date and it goes hard! This funky headbanger carries a sharp meaning, along with some killer breakdowns.

“This track focuses on living in the moment with the ones we love, that your time with people is not always guaranteed, and to remember those who aren’t here with us any longer,” explained Abyss.

In their email interview with The Weekender, Traverse the Abyss said they’re currently wrapping up studio time for their next release while still spit-balling potential songs at rehearsals. They’re already thinking ahead for 2024 and look forward to keep this momentum going.

Touring is the heavy metal band’s main focus at this pivotal point in their career. They look forward to gracing new stages in new places.

“We would like to travel the world, see all the sights planet earth has to offer while performing our art for people all over. Music speaks many languages,” said Eric Abyss.

Traverse the Abyss is best known for their high-fire performances that demonstrate all their musical power and showmanship. They say that they always aim to give the audience the show they deserve, the show Traverse the Abyss would want to see if they were in the crowd themselves.

“Live performances are the most raw bond between artists and the fans,” said Eric Abyss. “If you want to listen to the music as pristine as possible, listen to the album — but in a live setting anything can happen and we harness that while we release all our energy.”

The band’s favorite milestone to date happened over Summer 2023 when they performed at two DW Presents Festivals, Inkcarceration in Mansfield, OH and Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY.

It was surreal seeing their name listed alongside a lineup that included some of the largest names in the metal industry, like Slipknot and Lamb of God. At Inkcarceration, they even debuted their cover of Lamb of God’s “Laid to Rest” to pay tribute to the iconic band. The cover has since become a regular part of their setlist.

Photo Credit – Lillybitt2

The name Traverse the Abyss means to travel through the darkness. Guitarist Iron Mike, originally thought of the band name while playing the video game, Dark Souls. The band then drew their own interpretations of the phrase and adopted it as their own.

“We interpret it as you must go through the dark times in life to find the light, the good, This is symbolized on spectrums of both light and dark within our song lyrics, ranging from positive and uplifting to angry and destructive,” said Eric Abyss.

Traverse the Abyss wants to extend their gratitude to all their fans, the Traverse Cult, who continue to support them through their journey. It’s all about connecting with the audience.

“We hope to see you at an upcoming event,” said Eric Abyss. “We pride ourselves on making memories and living in the moment with our fans.”

Aside from the sold-out Stroudsburg show, Traverse the Abyss will perform at the Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center (the HMAC) on Saturday, November 25, in a co-headlining show with Nail Bite, who will also be playing with them at Sherman Showcase.

Traverse the Abyss promises there are more unannounced shows to come, so you’ll have to follow along with this local metal band to see what’s next! Fans can also find exclusive merch on their website, where they even have a custom coffee blend with You’re Grounded Coffee called Abyss Roast Coffee!

Stay tuned with Traverse the Abyss on Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, YouTube and other social media and music streaming platforms. Catch their latest music playing on 979X’s Locals Only show on Sundays with Lazy E from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m.