Kip Moore explores “the complexities of love” in Damn Love, the fifth studio album from the solo country artist.

WILKES-BARRE — Singer-songwriter Kip Moore arrives at the F.M. Kirby Center for his Damn Love World Tour on Friday, September 22. His heartfelt fifth studio album Damn Love was just released in April.

“That record was mainly about the complexities of the word love,” said Kip Moore. “I’m always writing and trying to find the things that are inspiring to me at that time in my life.”

Damn Love came out earlier this year in spring of 2023. Now, Moore is touring the world to celebrate the new album…and having a blast doing it. American rock band Cadillac Three has also now joined for the fall leg of the tour that wraps up in November and they will join him at the Kirby Center.

“It’s been amazing,” said Kip Moore. “Cadillac Three are an incredible band so they set the tone every night.”

This new album from the solo artist features a ton of range. Each song seems to standalone. “Kinda Bar,” is a fun, party song that’ll have you feeling some kind of way about your go-to dive. “Sometimes She Stays” is a lyrical slow jam off the 13-song record that will leave you happy-crying. Then, of course — the hit single straight from the heart, ”Damn Love,” which bears the same name as the album.

“Damn Love” is the perfect blend of country rock and alt-pop to encompass the greater meaning behind the record and the track. It’s a song you’ll play when you’re happy in love and when you’re frustrated in love because often times — the two go hand-in-hand.

Kip Moore says each album he puts out is different from one to the next. “It’s just an evolution of maturity. The subject matter is heavier on this record. Sonically, it’s very different.”

“I just let the songs be what they are,” said Moore. “The music lent itself to those sounds.”

When I asked what he’d name as his favorite track, he said there’s not a clear-cut winner but he connects with different pieces at different times.

“It all depends on what I’m feeling at that particular moment on the stage,” said Moore.

As for what guests will experience at the concert, Moore said, “They can always expect that I will never just go through the motions.”

Kip Moore is an American country artist who not only sings and plays guitar, but also writes his own music. His writing has always played the lead role in his music career from the beginning.

“It’s just what I do, I was a writer long before I was an artist. I feel it’s better when it’s coming from me,” said Moore. “That’s the kind of brain that I have. That side of my brain has always been creative from a young age. I was trying to write songs by the time I was 15 years old. Just being obsessed with music led me to where I’m at today.”

While attending college, Moore said he often played three times a week. All that public practice prepared him to later take on Nashville full-time, where he really dove into the music scene. Today, Moore has millions of listens on Spotify. toured the world over, and released five albums under the MCA Nashville record label.

Though Moore is often categorized as a country artist, he incorporates elements from all genres to deliver tasty hit songs with catchy beats and emotional lyrics. He and his band embrace elements of rock n’ roll, country pop, and more.

“I’ve been inspired by all different kinds of music for a long time. 80s music was some of my favorite kinds of music,” said Moore.

All of these influences find a way into Kip Moore’s music over the course of his impressive discography. Kip Moore said he writes to evoke an emotion, and on this latest album, he’s able to capture so many different feelings and bring it to the people live on stage.

The Damn Love Tour travelled across Australia and Europe, then headed back to the United States in June.

“We’ve built a pretty special thing over there,” said Kip Moore. “We spent the first three months all over Europe, so it’s always a special experience spending time with those fan bases.”

His popularity overseas has come from word of mouth and has continued to flourish over the years. He recalls when his band first started out playing 500 seat clubs abroad, but now it’s truly grown into something special. Actually, Moore said one of his biggest (and favorite) achievements so far was filling up a football stadium in Africa, outside Johannesburg.

A lot of the things Kip Moore appreciates about sharing his music with the world are intangible. “Just being able to play your own music successfully for eleven years is a major blessing in itself. All the shows matter,” said Moore.

Kip Moore looks forward to returning to Wilkes-Barre for his F.M. Kirby Center show on September 22.

“The Northeast has always been special to us. They’re the first to really latch on to what we’re doing,” said Moore.

The show starts at 8:00 p.m. when Kip Moore’s Damn Love World Tour comes to NEPA Friday night.