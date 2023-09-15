Alt-rock band from Wilkes-Barre, The Crates performed at the Steamtown Music Awards. They were nominated for Indie/Pop/Emo 2023 Act of the Year

Entertainment Writer at The Weekender, Gabrielle Lang presented the award for Drummer of the Year to Armando Toledo.

The 10th Annual Steamtown Music Awards saw a performance by Altered Pink, who was also nominated for Best New Artist and Song of the Year.

SCRANTON — The Steamtown Music Awards, NEPA’s version of The Grammys, took place Thursday, September 14 at The VSpot Bar & Grill.

The Steamtown Music Awards honor outstanding local musicians, bands, producers, and other creatives within the Northeastern Pennsylvania music scene.

Thursday night saw live performances from artists of all genres. Then, in-between sets, local celebrities (ahem, like me) announced nominees and presented awards to winners of the best in music across 30+ categories.The Weekender was even nominated for one!

The annual awards ceremony at The VSpot featured performances by Gracie Jane Sinclair, Riley Loftus, Altered Pink, The Crates, Silo Good, Layul, So Much Hope, Buried., Elephants Dancing, and Esta Coda.

ECMC Founder, Joe Caviston hosted and organized the night. The awards ceremony also saw musicians, creatives, comedians, and other public figures announce each award. With this colorful crowd of creatives — there was never a dull moment.

All of NEPA artists and musicians came out to support each other and celebrate Scranton’s music milestones together as a community.

This is the 10th year for the Electric City Music Conference and Steamtown Music Awards. The awards ceremony kicks off the Electric City Music Conference, which continues through Saturday, September 16, with events, entertainment, panelists, and speakers.

Some may remember that entrepreneur John Phillips hosted the Steamtown Original Music Showcase until 2012. When the year felt empty without a music ceremony, he brainstormed an idea with Joe Caviston to create a renewed version of the awards for the city. With Phillips blessing, Joe Caviston and Ken Norton launched the Electric City Music Conference in 2014.

Caviston now organizes and hosts the Electric City Music Conference and Steamtown Music Awards with plenty of support from the local creative community. The awards and the conference are now held annually in mid-September in the city of Scranton.

There will be performances and events scheduled in Scranton through Saturday, September 16 at The VSpot, Backyard Ale House, The NEPA Fair, The Bog, The Ritz Theater, The Shakes Space, and Mutant Brewing.

The 10th annual Steamtown Music Awards and Electric City Music Conference marks another iconic year in music for our region. One thing’s for sure — this town is filled with talent. Congratulations to all the 2023 winners and nominees!