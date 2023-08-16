STROUDSBURG — Electronic jam band, Lotus comes to the Sherman Theater in on December with special guests Wak Future.

Lotus is a five-piece instrumental band formed while the members were in college and has evolved and grown over 20 plus years. They were early adopters of fusing electronic beats and sounds from dance music with jam music, but they also draw on psych-rock, post-rock, disco, funk and jazz. Their dance-inducing, high energy shows have made them festival favorites.

The band cut its teeth on the road building up a loyal fanbase by word of mouth. They also have released a steady stream of studio albums that showcase the band’s diverse musical tastes and production styles. In 2021, Lotus welcomed new lead guitarist Tim Palmieri to the group. He has brought a new energy to the stage and was also featured on the band’s most recent album “Bloom & Recede” from 2022.

The first incarnation of Lotus came together for a music showcase in 1998 at Goshen College in Indiana. Albums such as their debut studio release, “Nomad” from 2006 have become a touchstone for how to organically fuse elements of electronica with jam music.

Over the last two decades, Lotus has toured throughout the United States, working their way up from dingy basement clubs to world-class venues such as Red Rocks. They’ve become festival favorites, playing everything from Bonnaroo, Camp Bisco and Outside Lands to Ultra Music Festival and Electric Forest, building a hyper-loyal following along the way. The band also hosts their own annual Summerdance Festival in Garrettsville, Ohio. A Lotus live show is an experience, a uniquely crafted and improvised set taking everyone, the crowd and band, on a journey.

Doors open at 7:00 pm. for this December 29 concert and the Lotus show begins at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at shermantheater.com or at the Sherman Theater Box Office at 570-420-2808.