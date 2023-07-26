It’s Christmas in July and tickets for singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson’s holiday show at Mount Airy go on sale Friday, July 28.

MOUNT POCONO – Mount Airy Casino Resort announces pop entertainment icon Debbie Gibson will bring holiday cheer to its Event Center stage this November. We know it’s July, but tickets for her “Winterlicious” concert on sale Friday, July 28.

“Debbie Gibson’s Winterlicious: An Evening of Holiday and Hits” plays Mount Airy Casino Resort on November 25 at 8:00 p.m. to get you ready for the holiday season. Tickets for the 21-and-over only show are $45 and $55.

Gibson promises a stage spectacular with holiday favorites and classics of her own re-worked to fit the spirit of the season, delivered with plenty of yuletide razzle dazzle.

The celebrated singer-songwriter first burst onto the entertainment scene in 1987 with the release of her debut single, “Only In My Dreams.” From there, she soared to superstardom with her debut album, “Out of the Blue,” which included hit singles “Shake Your Love,” “Out of the Blue,” and “Foolish Beat,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Gibson became the youngest artist to write, produce and perform a No. 1 single.

She followed that with another Platinum album, “Electric Youth,” which included the No. 1 hit “Lost in Your Eyes.” From there, she headed to Broadway in the ’90s and early 2000s, where she played the likes of Rizzo in “Grease,” Belle in “Beauty and the Beast,” Eponine in “Les Miserables” and Sally Bowles in “Cabaret.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome singer-songwriter Debbie Gibson and her magical Winterlicious Tour to Mount Airy Casino Resort,” said Hassan Abdel-Moneim, Vice President of Resort Operations. “We pride ourselves on bringing national acts to the Poconos, and this fall will be no different. We look forward to hosting music lovers from across Northeastern Pennsylvania and the tri-state region.”

For more information on Mount Airy’s upcoming performances, including free weekend musical offerings on the casino floor, visit mountairycasino.com.