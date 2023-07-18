STROUDSBURG – American rapper, Yelawolf is coming to the Sherman Theater in the Poconos on September 26 with support from Caskey and Cowboy Killer.

Yelawolf, born Michael Wayne Atha in Gadsden, AL, made his major label debut with Eminem’s Shady Records (Interscope) in 2011 after building a rabid fanbase that caught the attention of critics and label execs alike. The rapper, songwriter, performer and entrepreneur has released new music relentlessly and travelled around the world performing sold out shows across the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

I myself learned about this dynamic rapped back in 2011 with the ridiculously fun hit “Daddy’s Lambo,” but once he broke into the scene with that tongue-in-cheek silliness, Yelawolf began dropping powerful, meaningful tracks. He released “Best Friend (feat. Eminem) in 2015 which can still be heard playing on TouchTunes’ jukeboxes across NEPA. That same year Yelawolf dropped “Till It’s Gone,”, which was featured in the last titular season of “Sons of Anarchy.”

Yelawolf’s first five full-length albums and various side projects have featured collaborations with a wide variety of top artists including Eminem, Ed Sheeran, Travis Barker, Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Gucci Mane, Kendrick Lamar, Diplo, A$AP Rocky, 3.6 Mafia, Big Boi, Wynonna Judd, among others. With his faithful and ever-expanding following, Yelawolf has cultivated a global community with his lifestyle brand Slumerican. His sixth studio album “Ghetto Cowboy” was released via his own imprint, Slumerican Records and has included extensive touring in both the US and internationally in its support.

Yelawolf released 4 projects in April 2021 leading up to his full-length studio album titled “MudMouth” on April 30, 2021, followed by a rock n roll album titled “Sometimes Y” which was released March 11, 2022. Yelawolf is set to release a double album titled War Story in March 2024.

Tickets available at shermantheater.com or at the Sherman Theater Box Office at 570-420-2808. The doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the Yelawolf show begins at 7:30 on September 26.