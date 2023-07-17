Bassist Aaron Tenney and lead vocalist Dale Sims started Mid-Atlantic hard rock band Demyze in 2015. Their just-released single “All Too Real” was featured on 979X’s “Locals Only” show on Sunday nights.

Though there have been lineup changes throughout the years, Demyze is happy with where they stand today. They added Mike Boniewicz from the Wilkes-Barre area on drums in 2021 after he previously filled in here and there. Then in 2022, Ben Bush joined after attending Blue Ridge Rock Festival with his singer from local band Better Than Bad. Demyze was searching for a new guitarist and Bush was the perfect fit.

The internet makes this half NEPA-based hard rock band possible. Bush resides in Tunkhannock while the rest of the band is in West Virginia and Virginia. While it’s just a short trip down I-81, the physical distance can make writing and collaborating a challenge but — they all work together to make it happen!

This hard rock band’s latest headbanger, “All Too Real,” just hit music streaming platforms in June. Though this track appropriately rocks hard with its satisfying breakdowns and screams, the lyrics also carry an uplifting message. Lead vocalist Dale Sims wrote the song from his own everyday life and it’s close to the heart.

“This year so far has been pretty tough and I try to put pen to paper to release what might be holding me down. So, with that being said, “All Too Real” is that song that’s letting people know things are tough but also push forward,” said Sims.

Demyze is currently planning more shows and future releases but their real mission is sharing their music with people who can relate to their songs. Demyze hopes their music can help get others through whatever comes their way.

Many of the band’s lyrics come from personal experiences. “My creative process is trying to take my personal struggles or traumas and turn them into something positive by making it into music,” said Tenney.

Though their lyricism is meticulous, often times the music comes to them spontaneously. Bush said, “Like most music I write, I just go with the flow as I record parts and figure it out on the fly. While I’m not usually in any time constraints and can play all the instrumentation, I have a habit of having a full demo mix by the end of my session.”

Demyze has put out two full length albums and shared the stage with bands such as Breaking Benjamin, Sick Puppies, Drowning Pool, Buckcherry, and more over the years. Now in 2023, they really feel aligned with their current lineup. They invite everyone who likes what they hear to stay tuned and Demyze will keep working for their fans.

On August 12, Demyze celebrates bass player Aaron Tenney’s birthday with friends, Cursor and Dinosaurs in Paris, at Granny’s in Winchester, Virginia. The whole band loves playing live. They say the crowd can expect them to put on an energetic show with some playful banter to get everyone involved. Locals can also catch Ben Bush with his Better Than Bad duo playing around NEPA.

Follow Demyze on Facebook to keep up with news, shows, and releases. Find their music on all streaming platforms and catch Demyze along with other bands with NEPA roots on 979X’s Locals Only show on Sundays from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.