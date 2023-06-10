Matt Ceklosky is the drummer for Into Sunday, who just released their single “Live For Today” on all streaming platforms and will release their next single in June.

Into Sunday is a band out of Luzerne County that blends pop-punk with that emo music sound. Listen for their latest single on 979X’s “Locals Only” radio show on Sundays starting at 7:00 p.m.

They first formed nearly seven years ago while all still attending Coughlin High School. Sharing the same love for music, these three became fast friends and even faster bandmates. Into Sunday may make sad music — but at the same time, they’re a ton of fun.

“The energy and the vibes we bring contrast with the dark undertones of our music,” explained drummer, Matt Ceklosky. Their newly unveiled single, “Live For Today” demonstrates that perfectly.

Although Into Sunday usually makes “sad emo” music, this one is a catchy summer banger. The song captures that moody emo-era attitude with a uniting message that’s easy to sing along to! “Live For Today” is now out on Spotify and streaming platforms. Catch the single live on the radio Sunday, June 11 on 979X between 7:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. when local rock bands takeover the hour for “Locals Only” with Lazy E.

“This is the song that will be on Locals Only! I came up with the track when I was playing guitar. I came up with a fun riff and then the lyrics just kind of poured out,” said Taylor Chronowski, bassist and singer.

Into Sunday was also featured this week on PA Live! with band members Matt Ceklosky and Taylor Chronowski playing a stripped-down acoustic version of “Live for Today” for everyone to get a taste of their music.

On June 16, Into Sunday releases their next single “When It’s Over.” They’ll also be hitting the studio next month to record their next song and continue constructing a future album. They’re looking forward to getting into the creative process.

“Figuring out what fits where and what sounds best is a great feeling,” said Chronowski. “We either write separately and then come together to figure it out, or we jam something for hours and refine as we go. The inspiration comes from good memories and the bad, as well as the music that we all listen to.”

The band pulls inspiration from bands like Blink-182, My Chemical Romance, The Cure, NOFX, and No Use for a Name to create their own original music.

Each member of Into Sunday is fully passionate about the music they create, and it sure seems like they have a lot of fun together too. They even beat “New Super Mario Bros” on Wii together as a true band bonding experience. Their connection comes out in videos, on stage, and even on the track.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Into Sunday (@intosundayband)

Chronowski joked about his bandmates on what sets them apart from other music groups, “We all hate each other. Can’t stand our own presence and can’t stand each other’s presence…therefore we’re perfect for each other.”

When I asked why they do what they do, they each had a different, yet equally beautiful answer. “I just want to make enough money so I can quit my job and do something I actually enjoy for a living,” said guitarist, Emma Connelly.

Matt Ceklosky said the reason is, “To make people feel less alone. Music brings people together so I want to give that to people.”

“I want to make connections and share something that I love with everybody. Making music is something I want to do forever,” said Chronowski.

With their recent single release and studio time on the schedule, there’s a lot we can expect in the future from Into Sunday. Once they lock down their upcoming singles, Into Sunday can’t wait to book more live shows.

“When playing onstage we really feel like we can be ourselves and it’s a healthy outlet for dealing with mental illness,” said Chronowski.

We look forward to seeing Into Sunday appear on the NEPA Live Music List later in 2023, but in the meantime, keep an ear out for their latest single and their upcoming single.

Follow Into Sunday on Instagram @instosundayband, listen in wherever you stream music, and then catch them on 979X’s “Locals Only”. You can also find this local pop-punk band on TikTok for some wacky videos that showcase their personality.